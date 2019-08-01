123 DIET Success Story: Ana Reyes Shares Incredible Weight Loss Transformation of 70 LBS (32 kgs) In Only 3 Months!

123 DIET is the Revolutionary Weight Loss Program Helping People All Over the World Reach Their Weight Loss Goals.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ana Reyes, 51-year-old grandmother of six from Sydney, Australia shares her weight loss success of 70 LBS (32 kgs) in only 3 months.

Reyes’ motivation for her weight loss was her grandchildren. Being a grandmother of six, Reyes was very depressed, had no energy or social life because she was ashamed of how she looked. She wanted to become a grandmother that was active and healthy not only for her grandchildren, but for herself.

“I first heard about the 123 diet on Facebook. At first, I was skeptical and just stayed in the background looking and reading other comments and seeing their results and they were amazing, so I emailed Emma after I got my answers, I ordered my drops and started the 1st step,” said Reyes.



Ana discusses the sacrifices she made while being on the diet such as not being able to go out as much, learning self-control and training her brain into a healthy state of mind. “My other motivation for doing 123 diets was when my daughter wanted to take a 4th generation photo, when she sent me the photo, I cried so much I couldn’t recognize the woman I was looking at which was me,” she said.

Reyes even printed a large poster of herself in the kitchen so she could see it every day for motivation. In the end, all of the hard work was worth it with amazing results. Reyes’ transformation was so unbelievable that her own friends didn’t recognize her.

“The happiness and joy I felt has no words to describe it I felt absolutely fabulous and most importantly healthy. Finally, I had a healthy mind to go with my new healthy body,” she said. “My goal coming into this diet was to be a happier healthier me, to be able to enjoy my grandkids and learning how to stay healthy which I accomplished all of these.”

Ana recommends anyone who is interested in 123 DIET to take the first steps and reach out. With 24-hour support, 123 DIET is here to help you transition into a happy and healthy life.

“We are waiting with a warm hug, come join our 123 family..” -Ana Reyes

Attachments

Nicole Cleri 123 Diet nicole.cleri@usa123Diet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.