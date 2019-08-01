Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Review 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Analysis By Product (Fixed, Mobile), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), By Application, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global restaurant POS terminal market is expected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2025.



The growing demand for POS system among the restaurant operators for billing and management solution such as inventory management, cost management, labor management is a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth



Cloud-based POS systems are projected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the benefits such as the ability to access real-time, enterprise-wide restaurant data from web-enabled devices. Moreover, to this, the cloud-based POS system quickly meet the PCI compliance as all data is stored on the cloud which makes it a suitable option for the restaurant owner.



The front-end application segment holds the largest share of restaurant POS terminal market in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 15 billion by 2025. The quick service restaurant (QSR) is one of the largest segment of the food service industry. The QSRs are facing high competitions within the food service industry from fast casual, casual and full-service restaurant.



Additionally, there is high pressure on the QSR owner to provide faster service at the comparatively low price. The restaurant POS system helps these operators in order management, improving inventory buying decision, staff management, increase customer satisfaction with faster payment processing and others.



The market for quick-service restaurant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2025. The market is also anticipated to witness a substantial growth within the fine dine and casual dine segment over the next eight years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global restaurant POS terminal market accounted for USD 10.16 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2025

Fixed POS terminal emerged as the largest segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 7.79 billion by 2025

The hardware market for restaurant POS terminal is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the next eight years. The segment has been further segregated into touch screen/desktops, swipe card machines, and desktops.

The restaurant POS terminal market for FSR is estimated to reach over USD 8 billion by 2025

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing adoption of POS terminal among the restaurant operator. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2025

Key players include Ingenico SA, Verifone System, and PAX technology dominated the market, accounting for a majority share of the overall market in 2016

Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Segmentation

1.2 Restaurant POS terminal - Market Size and Growth Prospects

1.3 Restaurant POS terminal - Value Chain Analysis

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

1.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

1.7 Restaurant POS terminal - Key Company Analysis, 2015

1.8 Restaurant POS terminal - PESTEL Analysis



2 Restaurant POS Terminals Market: Product Estimates & Trend analysis

2.1 Restaurant POS terminal Product Market: Movement Analysis

2.1.1 Fixed POS terminal

2.1.2 Mobile POS terminal



3 Restaurant POS Terminals Market: Component Estimates & Trend analysis

3.1 Restaurant POS Terminal Component market

3.1.1 Hardware POS Terminal



4 Restaurant POS Terminals Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend analysis

4.1 Restaurant POS Deployment Market

4.1.1 Cloud

4.1.2 On Premise



5 Restaurant POS Terminals Market: Application Estimates & Trend analysis

5.1 Restaurant POS Terminal Market by Application

5.1.1 Front End

5.1.2 Back End



6 Restaurant POS Terminals Market: End User Estimates & Trend analysis

6.1 Restaurant POS Terminal Market by End User

6.1.1 FSR (Full service Restaurant)

6.1.2 QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

6.1.3 Institutional

6.1.4 Others



7 Restaurant POS Terminals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis

7.1 Restaurant POS Terminal Market by region

7.2 Restaurant POS terminal Market Share by Region, 2015 & 2025

7.3 North America

7.4 EUROPE

7.5 APAC

7.6 Latin America

7.7 Middle East & Africa MEA)



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Action Systems, Inc.

8.2 EposNow

8.3 Harbortouch Payments, LLC.

8.4 Ingenico Group.

8.5 LimeTray

8.6 Posera

8.7 NCR Corporation

8.8 Oracle Corporation

8.9 Posist

8.10 POSsible POS

8.11 Revel Systems

8.12 Squirrel Systems

8.13 Toshiba Corporation

8.14 TouchBistro

8.15 Verifone Systems Inc.

8.16 PAX Technology Limited

8.17 Aireus Inc.

8.18 Upserve, Inc.

8.19 Dinerware, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn8ntt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.