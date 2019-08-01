MobilityWorks Adds 4 More Locations with Acquisition of Mobility Supercenter

MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vans, is adding 4 new locations with the acquisition of Mobility Supercenter. The acquisition will add to MobilityWorks' existing presence in the states of Virginia and South Carolina with locations in Richmond, Norfolk, Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Following the acquisition, MobilityWorks will now operate 84 total locations in 24 states.

Mobility Supercenter and MobilityWorks share a passion and mission to serve the wheelchair community. For over 25 years, the main objective of both organizations is to work with each client to find the best solution for the individual’s specific needs to ensure clients can connect with who and what matters most.

“The expansion will give our customers access to innovative financing solutions and a greater selection of vehicles through MobilityWorks nationwide network,” said Kaye O. Crenshaw, President and CEO of Mobility Supercenter, “and in addition to our excellent service and deep industry knowledge, we can now offer programs like MobilityGuard that give our customers peace of mind.”

“We look forward to having Mobility Supercenter become a part of our family,” said Eric Mansfield, President of MobilityWorks. “Adding Mobility Supercenter to our organization illustrates our commitment to Accessibility for All. We expect a smooth transition and are excited to continue to serve the community.”

In addition to selling new and pre-owned modified vans for wheelchair accessibility, MobilityWorks and Mobility Supercenter will also provide rental vans and adaptive equipment such as hand controls, turning seats and scooter lifts. The newly acquired locations will continue to sell a selection of home modification equipment that includes ramps, stair lifts, platform lifts and patient lifts. MobilityWorks also manufactures and sells a variety of commercial vehicles to business clients throughout the United States.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com.

