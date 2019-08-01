Flat Glass Coatings Market To Reach USD 5.98 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Flat Glass Coatings Market Size – USD 1.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.0%, Flat Glass Coatings Industry Trends – Growing urbanization and high investment in infrastructure.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high demand for flat glass coatings in the transportation and automotive sector coupled with the increasing need for energy-efficient buildings will drive the market.

The global flat glass coatings market is forecast to reach USD 5.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The coating on the flat glass is done to add special features to the glass products such as water and dirt retardation, increased durability, self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, and energy efficiency, among other things. Increase in demand for decorative products is also anticipated to boost the market for flat glass coatings. Demand for decorative mirrors is anticipated to increase in sectors such as architecture, beauty and cosmetics, and other applications. The rise in the number of architectural structures is also expected to fuel the market for flat glass coatings. High disposable income and changes in the standard of living are fueling market growth.

High demand for solar panels is also expected to augment the demand for flat glass coatings. Flat glass coatings improve the accuracy of solar panels. The coating reduces sun reflection, which leads to more power generation.

Demand for nanocoating is also expected to drive the market for flat glass coatings. The high cost of nanocoating is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The flat glass coating converts glass surfaces into oil resistant, and anti-fingerprint surface. As compared to untreated glass, coated glass is easy to clean and remains clean for a longer period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-based coatings held the largest market share of 37.1% in the year 2018. This type of coating takes a longer period to dry up but is cheap and is used by several commercial and building sectors that wants to minimize cost.

Polyurethane resin provides long term high-performance coating when applied over intermediate and primer coats. It is used in solar panels, architectural systems, and greenhouses. It held a market share of 33.4% during the forecast period.

Epoxy coatings provide a tough, protective coating with excellent hardness. It is used as anti-corrosion, mostly in industrial and automotive applications. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 21.9% in the year 2026.

Automotive and transportation is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growth of flat glass coatings in this sector is promising, as the industry provides a plethora of opportunities. The development of innovative solutions due to the evolving consumer needs and rising demand, rapid transformation in vehicle design and technologies with intense competition will impact the market for flat glass coatings positively.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 34.1% in the year 2026. China and India are expected to constitute a prominent market share in the coming years. Expansion of the automotive sector, rapid adoption of solar panels in the region, and investment in infrastructure are fuelling the market for flat glass coatings in the region.

Key participants include Arkema Inc., Ferro Corporation, Nanotech Coatings, Fenzi Spa, Vitro S.A.B. De C.V, Hesse Gmbh & Co. Kg, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd, 3M, Unelko Corporation, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global flat glass coatings market on the basis of resin, technology, applications, and region:

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-Based

Water-based

Nano-based

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solar Power

Architectural

Automotive & Transportation

Mirror

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

