The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Q2 2019 Global Sector Report, Highlighting Industry Trends and Metrics

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today released its most recent quarterly global sector report, offering an in-depth look at cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and broader global regenerative medicine sector trends and metrics in the second quarter and first half of 2019.

By further curating information provided by ARM’s data partner Informa, the quarterly sector report details industry-specific statistics compiled from 932 gene therapy, cell therapy, tissue engineering, and other regenerative medicine therapeutic developers worldwide, including total financings, partnerships and other deals, clinical trial information, key clinical data events, and ARM’s current strategic priorities.



Amanda Micklus, a senior consultant for Pharma Intelligence at Informa, provides an overview of the commercial, clinical, and regulatory environment in the second quarter of 2019. The report features a spotlight section on gene therapy for rare disease, including commentary on the recent approvals of AveXis / Novartis’s Zolgensma in the United States for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 and bluebird bio’s Zynteglo in the European Union for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). The report also includes a mid-year update focusing specifically on the advanced therapies sector in Europe, including commentary from ARM’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean held in April.



Highlighted findings from the Q2 2019 data report include:

Globally, companies active in gene and cell therapies and other regenerative medicines raised $4.8 billion in the first half of 2019, including $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The report also includes financial data broken out by technology type and financing type.

There were 1,069 clinical trials underway worldwide at the close of the second quarter of 2019, with 60% of those in oncology and 6% in central nervous system disorders. The report also includes figures on clinical trials by phase and indication, as well as by technology type.

In Europe and Israel, 234 therapeutic developers have raised $1.3B (appx. €1.2B) in the first half of 2019, a 17% increase year-over-year from H1 2018. There are currently 266 clinical trials underway sponsored by companies headquartered in Europe.

Two gene therapies were approved in Q2 2019: the FDA approved AveXis / Novartis's Zolgensma for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and in Europe, bluebird bio's Zynteglo was approved for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. As of the end of Q2, there were 562 gene therapy clinical trials ongoing for rare diseases, and $3.1B has been raised to develop these therapies in H1 2019.



ARM will continue to update this information through new reports to be released after the close of each quarter, tracking sector performance, key financial information, clinical trials by phase, and significant clinical data events.



The report is available online here , with interactive data and downloadable graphics from the report available here . For more information, please contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org or visit http://www.alliancerm.org .





About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine



The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org .

Lyndsey Scull

202 213 7086

lscull@alliancerm.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.