Free Literacy Tool for Teachers Preparing for New School Year

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As teachers prepare for a new school year, Vooks , a digital platform for read-along animated storybooks, is offering every teacher and homeschool educator a powerful resource to enhance the classroom experience – for free.



Now through September 15, 2019, Vooks is giving all teachers and homeschool educators a free one-year subscription to their literacy-promoting tool. The free year-long subscription gives educators access to the entire Vooks library of animated storybooks, opening up a new world of engaging content that fosters a love of reading and books among students.

“At Vooks, we have an incredible amount of love and appreciation for educators and believe they are the true heroes, working tirelessly and giving selflessly to our children,” said Marshall Bex, co-founder of Vooks. “We receive such positive feedback from teachers who love using Vooks in the classroom, we decided to make it free and accessible to all educators as they start the school year, giving them an impactful tool they don’t have to work into their tight budgets.”

Each book on the Vooks streaming service comes to life with characters and illustrations that move and words on the page are highlighted as a narrator reads along. It’s an effective way to engage young readers and develop literacy, focus and imagination.

“I love Vooks and feel compelled to share it with anyone and everyone. I have observed the positive experiences of the read aloud in classrooms with students of all ages,” said Patricia Duncan, educator and literacy specialist. “Vooks is revolutionizing the read along by expanding the concept into a joyful celebration of the text through animation.”

Vooks works with top publishers and authors to bring storybooks to life and currently offers a large library of classroom and childhood favorites, including Good Night, Good Night Construction Site, Giraffes Can't Dance and They All Saw A Cat. The pacing of the animations and narration mimics a teacher or parent reading aloud and draws children in to encourage story comprehension. Vooks has been very intentional about the storybooks curated on the platform, focusing on stories that develop social and emotional skills like kindness, friendship and bravery, with additional categories coming soon.

Teachers and homeschool educators can sign up for one free year of Vooks until September 15, 2019 by clicking this link: campaigns.vooks.com/teacherappreciation

About Vooks

Vooks streaming service is a whole new way to experience books, with a growing library of animated storybooks that both kids and parents will love. By adding movement, sound and narration to favorite storybooks, Vooks transports stories off the page, promoting literacy, imagination and fun for children one to eight years old.

Vooks provides kid-friendly, ad-free screen time parents and teachers can feel good about, with zero risk of young ones stumbling onto inappropriate content. Vooks takes great care to maintain the integrity of each storybook’s original intent, working directly with the top publishers, authors, and illustrators around the world. We call it chocolate-covered broccoli – content that promotes literacy and a love of reading yet is so fun and engaging kids don’t realize it’s good for them. Follow Vooks on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and Instagram @vooks .

