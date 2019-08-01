Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Projected to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, United Therapeutics Corp, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market By Drug Class (Prostacyclin And Prostacyclin Analogs, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERA), Phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5)) And Segment Forecasts To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025.



Incidents of PAH, increasing geriatric population, and government support to develop orphan drugs are key driving factors. Cumulatively, the cases of PAH are in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 per year. However, in the past few years, the prevalence of this disorder is rising due to risk factors like sedentary lifestyle, HIV, smoking, alcohol/tobacco consumption, and other idiopathic conditions.



The presence of a large population over 60 years globally, which has lower immunity levels and is prone to PAH and associated diseases, which is a high impact-rendering driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Supportive government initiatives for the development of drugs for rare diseases or orphan drugs are anticipated to facilitate the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983, and Rare Disease Act 2002 in the U.S. offer incentives such as tax credits for the development of orphan drugs.



Patent expiry of key PAH molecules is projected to have a deep impact on market dynamics. In coming two to four years the exclusivity of key brands such as Tracleer, Remodulin, Adcirca, Ventavis, Tyvaso, and Letairis will be lost. This will foster the entry of generic product at prices much lower than branded drugs.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:



ERA dominated PAH market with a substantial share of around 40.0% in 2015. Tracleer and Opsumit target both the ETA and ETB receptors, whereas Letairis/Volibris targets only the ETA receptor. The cumulative sales from these drugs are expected to marginally decline over the next few years.



Prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogues are anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. The sales of these drugs are expected to grow sharply over the forecast period, primarily due to the growth expected in oral prostacyclin agents (Uptravi and Orenitram). Adempas, a SGC stimulator launched in 2013, is expected to grow at a healthy rate during forecast period.



North America with its supportive infrastructure for development and distribution of high quality therapies dominated global pulmonary arterial hypertension market with more than 50.0% share in 2015. High awareness and well planned reimbursement structure resulted in superlative diagnosis rate ultimately impacting treatment rate.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific with its rapid economic developments, huge population base and improving healthcare systems is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate. Economic developments in countries such as India and China are complimenting the growth of this region.



Some of the key players in this vertical are Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Pfizer, Inc. The firms are involved in adopting many mergers, acquisition, strategic collaboration and geographical expansion in order to maximize its revenue.



For instance, in January 2016, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. announced commercial availability of Uptravi (Slelximab) in the U.S., which was previously approved in December 2015. This initiative helped company to strengthen its leadership in PAH portfolio.



