Novel Methods Enable Enhanced Metal Production on Large Scale

"in-situ leaching" proprietary process that does not require building a massive mining infrastructure. For example, in the case of gold extraction, the process involves pumping in a special solution underground, waiting a period of time for a specific chemical reaction to occur, and then extracting the solution back to the surface. This solution, enriched with gold, then has another proprietary chemical formula and method, applied to it for a molecular extraction of gold from that solution. There is no traditional high-cost mining involved, which makes it a lot less expensive.



Another important advantage is that the concentration factor becomes no longer crucial. It could be used for concentrations less than 2 grams per ton. Such sites of “poor gold” reserves are abundant across the globe. For instance, the Alaska coastline contains conservatively millions of tons of poor golden ore. However, existing traditional technology does not make it feasible to produce there. In a similar scenario, Nevada, has been a gold rush for over fifty years. In 2016, the cumulative production reached 88.2 million ounces. The "in-situ leaching" proprietary process can follow behind and extract gold from the tailings from previous mining activities. This does not require a new mining investment and is environmentally friendly.

The team Bravatek is working with has demonstrated time and again its technical prowess and experience in using similar methods for the production of several sought-after metals. Bravatek has developed solutions to protect and defend Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources (CI/KR), with the production of metals a highly sought-after resource for friendly governments and the private sector.

