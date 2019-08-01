Hyperice Launches Hypervolt Plus, The World’s Most Advanced Percussion Massage Device Designed to Aid in Recovery

This device featuring “crazy power” targets muscles for easy self-myofascial release during intense activities that require warmup and recovery

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPERICE , a recovery and performance technology brand that specializes in vibration and percussion fitness devices, today announces the launch of its newest product, Hypervolt Plus . After transforming the fitness and sports performance technology space with creations such as the first-ever high intensity vibrating roller, Hyperice developed the Hypervolt in 2018 – a portable massage therapy device that benefits all consumers wanting to move and feel better.



Hypervolt Plus, a high-performance based iteration of the popular Hypervolt, has 30% more motor intensity, designed to attract the power-seeking enthusiasts looking to take their recovery to the next level. The new, all black, sleek design of the Hypervolt Plus has the same beloved benefits of the Hypervolt, including:

Increases range of motion, circulation and blood flow

Helps relieve muscle pain, stiffness and soreness

Accelerates warmup and recovery

The hand-held device weighs only 3 pounds and features a powerful high-torque motor with Hyperice’s Quiet Glide Technology, three speed settings, a rechargeable battery and five interchangeable head attachments – making it the most powerful and quietest percussion massage device on the market. The Hypervolt Plus’s powerful motor makes it a must-have device for elite athletes, triathletes, performance seekers and those undergoing hard core training who are looking to advance their recovery routine with additional power.

“Hyperice first started as a company inspired to help the world’s most elite athletes recover and perform better, and in the recent years we have introduced products that would also help the everyday person move and feel better,” said Anthony Katz, Founder of Hyperice. “We developed the Hypervolt Plus to reach our core market of elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts, who require more advanced recovery devices.”

This launch comes shortly after Hyperice’s announcement of the Hypersphere Mini – a compact, portable recovery massage ball that offers consumers a combination of targeted pressure and vibration to improve the body's overall performance and mobility. Hyperice’s line of products also include the original Hypervolt, Hypersphere, Vyper 2.0, Venom and Ice Compression Technology. Used and trusted by athletes such as Blake Griffin, Lindsey Vonn, and Noami Osaka, Hyperice continues to lead innovation within the recovery and mobility space.

“As a company, we are relentlessly committed to developing the world’s most innovative recovery and mobility products,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “The Hypervolt Plus advances our mission of helping everyone on earth move better, feel better and live better.”

Hypervolt Plus retails for $449 and is available for pre-orders on Hyperice’s website and select key partners, with product shipping mid-August.

For more information about Hyperice and the Hypervolt Plus, visit https://hyperice.com/hypervolt-plus.php .

About HYPERICE: Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. Hyperice's technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities globally. Recently, Hyperice has begun providing its technology and recovery know-how to companies in industries such as esports, healthcare, massage, and first responders.

Media Contact

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Hyperice

312-878-4575 x246

bzoet@uproarpr.com



