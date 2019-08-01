Smithfield Foods Now Accepting 2020 Charitable Grant Applications

Company will contribute up to $1.5 million to support hunger relief, education, and veterans

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc. , is pleased to announce that applications for the company’s charitable grant program are now available. First launched in December 2018, Smithfield’s annual charitable grant program supports projects with key non-profit partners that align with the company’s three charitable giving focus areas: hunger relief, education, and veterans.



The grant program adds to the tens of millions of dollars invested annually through cash and in-kind donations, including nearly $29 million in 2018 , to address the unique needs of Smithfield’s local communities. Each grant awarded will be a minimum of $250,000. Organizations interested in applying must be a recognized 501(c)(3) public charity to be considered eligible.

“Smithfield Foods is truly passionate about supporting the places where our employees live, work, and raise their families through philanthropic efforts focused on three signature causes that align with the needs of our people and communities, including hunger relief, education, and veterans,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We take our commitment to the vitality of these local communities seriously and are thrilled to partner with organizations to create meaningful, positive change through our charitable grant program.”

The online application is now available until January 25, 2019. Awarded recipients will be notified of their selection in February 2019. To apply for a Smithfield Foundation grant, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/about-smithfield/philanthropy .

