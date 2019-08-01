Alex Cherin Becomes Partner At Englander Knabe & Allen

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englander Knabe & Allen (EKA) announced today that Alex Cherin has become a partner in the firm. Previously Alex was a Senior Vice President at EKA.



Alex heads EKA’s Ports and Logistics practice . He also helps lead the firm’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Clean Technology areas where he brings over two decades of professional involvement at all levels of the public and private sectors. Before joining EKA, Alex served as a Senior Executive with the Port of Long Beach. While acting as the Port’s Managing Director of Trade and Operations, Alex helped shape and implement some of the most cutting-edge policy initiatives in the areas of international goods movement, regional transportation, infrastructure development and clean technology. His involvement in the successful development and implementation of the Clean Trucks Program, oversight of the Middle Harbor Redevelopment project and the Long Beach Oil Tax ballot initiative were transformative.

“Alex has been an asset to our firm since he joined EKA in 2011,” said Matt Knabe, Managing Partner at EKA. “Long regarded as the “go-to” Port expert, Alex has also developed a reputation for his broader expertise using his legal background to advise clients on international trade, maritime issues as well as development, regulatory and compliance matters. He has shown tremendous leadership skills in many areas and we are proud of the work Alex does for our clients.”

Before his career in public service and working at EKA, Alex practiced law. Alex is a frequent contributor to the media and can often be seen offering insights on trade, international business and public policy. He holds a BA in political science from the University of Michigan and a JD from Loyola Law School.

The other partners at EKA are Matt Knabe , Marcus Allen , Eric Rose , Jeff McConnell , Adam Englander and Dana Sayles .

About Englander Knabe & Allen

Englander Knabe & Allen is a strategic communications firm specializing in lobbying, public affairs, crisis communications and litigation support. EKA’s roster of over 150 clients includes companies such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, LegalZoom, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Westfield, Association of Deputy District Attorneys, Waste Management, and Coca-Cola. For more information visit www.ekapr.com For more information visit www.ekapr.com

Contact: Eric W. Rose (213) 741-1500 x 525 or Eric@ekapr.com



