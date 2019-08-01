ConnectWise Takes Home the Gold in Four Categories in IT Channel’s Only SMB-Focused Readers’ Choice Awards

ChannelPro-SMB readers name ConnectWise Best PSA Vendor, Best Integrated RMM/PSA Suite Vendor, Best RMM Vendor and Best Quoting Vendor

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelPro-SMB and ChannelPro Network readers have selected ConnectWise , a software company that offers technology solution providers the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business, to receive four gold medals for the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.



ConnectWise brought home gold in the following categories: Best PSA Vendor, Best Integrated Remote Monitoring and Management RMM/PSA Suite Vendor, the Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Vendor and Best Quoting Vendor. After receiving the silver awards the previous two years, this is the first year ConnectWise received the gold awards in the Best RMM Vendor and Best Quoting Vendor categories.

“Receiving recognition from the ChannelPro-SMB Readers’ Choice Awards is always meaningful because the votes are cast by readers who are knowledgeable and actively involved in the channel,” said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. “We know we’re doing something right when we receive gold in the same categories multiple years in a row, but to have knocked competitors out of first place in two categories is exciting and shows our team’s hard work is the key to our continued success and improvement.”

More than 900 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants participated in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards. Votes were cast on the ChannelPro-SMB website, covering multiple categories in the search for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today.

Michael Siggins, president and publisher of ChannelPro-SMB, said the results give the publication a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that power the channel today. “All year long our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them grow their bottom line,” he said. “We look forward to this time of year when our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most.”

Complete details are posted at www.ChannelProNetwork.com . Learn more about ConnectWise’s award-winning solutions at ConnectWise.com .

Follow ConnectWise

LinkedIn

ConnectWise Blog

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 26,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view.

Press Contacts Elizabeth Bassler EBassler@ConnectWise.com Jeff Tieszen jtieszen@touchdownpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.