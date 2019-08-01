IgnitionOne Launches First Ever Customer Data and Media Consultancy

The consultancy guarantees results for global marketers with expert support in customer data management, media execution, and omnichannel personalization

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 -- IgnitionOne , a global marketing technology and services leader, today announced the launch of its media consultancy. IgnitionOne's team of award-winning digital marketing experts will work with marketers navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing technologies to help them reach their business goals. Offerings include data integration, audience management, paid media management, ad operations, creative and analytics.



While IgnitionOne has long supported global marketers with its innovative technology, this consultancy is a direct response to the growing industry trend of in-housing marketing services—by putting IgnitionOne’s dedicated team of experts at the forefront of its offering, with each team member bringing an average of ten years’ experience in the digital marketing landscape. This consultancy provides full managed services by a team of IgnitionOne experts to ensure clients are optimizing their use of the IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) to allow them to focus on analyzing insights from their customer data and gain full visibility into their marketing performance.

“With the proliferation of vendors in the marketing technology space, and a shortage of experts to manage them, we are in a unique position to help marketers reach their marketing and sales goals,” says Will Margiloff, CEO at IgnitionOne. “Through this consultancy, our clients receive the guidance and expertise of some of the most knowledgeable, most strategic minds in the industry, driving the success of their overall business performance every step of the way. As more and more marketers are looking to bring services in-house, the consultancy will help mitigate their reliance on agency partners.”

Specific capabilities of these services include:

Planning & Strategy : Assistance in planning and executing a marketing strategy

: Assistance in planning and executing a marketing strategy Media Execution : Delivery of personalized engagement across marketing channels

: Delivery of personalized engagement across marketing channels Customer Data Management : Unification of disparate customer data sets for more efficient analysis

: Unification of disparate customer data sets for more efficient analysis Data Science : Cross-device identity resolution, audience modeling, message sequencing and more

: Cross-device identity resolution, audience modeling, message sequencing and more Ad Operations : Support in serving and targeting online ads, including overall performance reports

: Support in serving and targeting online ads, including overall performance reports Creative : Omnichannel personalization across channels including display, social and email

: Omnichannel personalization across channels including display, social and email Analytics : On-demand reporting and analytics, as well as multi-touch attribution

: On-demand reporting and analytics, as well as multi-touch attribution Guaranteed Results: IgnitionOne’s experts work with marketers to set goals and ensure KPIs are achieved

To learn more about IgnitionOne and its product offerings, visit here .

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results. IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands including Samsung, General Motors, Dollar General, Lenovo, La Quinta, and Lumber Liquidators.

For more information, please visit http://www.ignitionone.com or follow the company on Twitter @ignitionone .

