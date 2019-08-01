/EIN News/ -- Press Release

TIM Brazil expands edge cloud capability powered by Nokia AirFrame servers and new Intel processors

TIM is the first operator in Latin America to adopt the Nokia AirFrame technology featuring 2nd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors for its datacenter servers

The deployment consists of 1000 state-of-the-art AirFrame servers, expanding edge datacenter concept and virtualizing network functions to deliver better customer experience

The infrastructure paves the way also for the launch of 5G services as part of TIM’s cloud and digitalization journey

01 August 2019

Espoo, Finland – TIM Brazil has selected Nokia AirFrame servers featuring new, 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors to virtualize its datacenters by the end of 2021. TIM is the first operator in Latin America to adopt the AirFrame technology for its datacenter servers to improve server capacity and deliver better service quality, internet access and video consumption for its users across Brazil.

The agreement represents a major step in TIM Brazil’s cloud and digitalization journey, supported by Nokia, as the operator creates advanced services for its customers. The deployment consists of 1000 state-of-the-art AirFrame servers, virtualizing network functions to guarantee better customer experience. Alongside the creation of edge datacenters, the agreement with Nokia also signals important progress for TIM Brazil as a company as it moves towards 5G, a requirement of which is evolving to a cloud core for network activities.

The 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors were launched globally on 2 April 2019, and this agreement marks the first use of the new generation in Latin America. Nokia and Intel highlighted the capabilities available to customers through this technological partnership at MWC 2019 via a demonstration of VR gaming over a 5G network.

Leandro Monteiro, Nokia Sales Director in Brazil, said: “Nokia’s unique solution, designed to support precisely this evolution to 5G, will give TIM Brazil a crucial ongoing competitive advantage as they evolve their core networks into cloud. Nokia is proud to partner with TIM as it invests in cloud native technologies to maintain its position as one of Latin America’s most efficient networks.”

Leonardo Capdeville, TIM CTIO, said: “Virtualization is important to improve user experience in our network, which will count with more speed and data usage stability. With this core virtualization, TIM is leading with a 5G pilot project over the network. This process also allows us to strengthen our customers’ data protection.”

Lisa Spelman, Vice President and General Manager Intel Xeon Processors and Data Center Marketing, said: “5G communications networks are being built today with a data-centric, edge-enabled approach using high-performance Intel architecture platforms as their foundation. Nokia AirFrame servers featuring 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors give TIM Brazil the opportunity to deliver advanced digital services and compelling experiences to their customers throughout Brazil.”

Additional Information:

About TIM

TIM remains true to its mission of connecting and caring for each one so that everyone can do more. Therefore, it focuses on the strategic pillars of offer, infrastructure, efficiency and customer experience, based on an internal culture of accountability and on the change of processes and platforms allowing digital transformation. Our new brand signature - "Evolution never stops" - underpins the company's commitment to its Investment Plan and the goal of becoming the best telecommunications operator in Brazil.

Since 2015, the company has been leading 4G coverage in the country as well as a benchmark in mobile and land line networks. It is also the only telecommunications company in the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil's stock exchange B3, the highest level of corporate governance, as well as being the telecommunications operator for the longest consecutive time featured in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE). For more information, please go to www.tim.com.br .

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and www. intel.com .

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

