Entire U.S. House Delegation from Pennsylvania Sing from the Same Page, Vote for Anti Horse Cruelty Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 25th, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96 . Bipartisan U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle, Brian Fitzpatrick, Chrissy Houlahan, Connor Lamb, Dan Mueser, Dwight Evans, Fred Keller, Glenn Thompson, Guy Reschenthaler, John Joyce, Lloyd Smucker, Madeleine Dean, Matt Cartwright, Mike Doyle, Mike Kelly, Scott Perry, and Susan Wild – the entire House Delegation from Pennsylvania – all cosponsors of the bill – voted in support of the measure. Both U.S. Senators Pat Toomey, and Bob Casey are cosponsors of the Senate companion bill, S. 1007, that mirrors the House passed legislation.The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses' hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades.“We applaud the Pennsylvania House delegation for voting to pass the PAST Act to end this barbaric and indefensible practice that has marred the horse show world for decades,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action and past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. “The entire Pennsylvania delegation’s support of the bill is a powerful signal to the Senate that it should saddle up and end this cruelty to horses once and for all.”“As a member of the Animal Protection Caucus, I am committed to fighting animal cruelty in all forms,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01). “The PAST Act would protect horses from undue pain and distress, and I am proud to endorse this important piece of legislation.”“I’ve been proud to support legislation that protects animal rights throughout my time in Congress,” said Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA-18). “Horse soring is cruel, and we must strengthen existing law with tougher enforcement and bigger penalties to ensure it comes to an end. That’s why I cosponsored the PAST Act – and why I am looking forward to voting for it.”“As an animal lover, I am a proud cosponsor of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act to end the cruel practice of horse soring in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06). “The time is now for Congress to enact this legislation and put a stop to animal abuse.”“Soring is inhumane, unnecessary, and cruel,” said Republican Senator Pat Toomey. “We need to toughen federal laws to help end this abusive training tactic which exists only for entertainment and shows.”The bill had been blocked for years by a handful of well-placed lawmakers, but a new House rule now triggers consideration of any measure that attracts 290 or more cosponsors brought the issue to the floor. The PAST Act attracted 308 cosponsors and was led by U.S. Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) and Ted Yoho (R-FL), co-chairs of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus, along with Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Ron Estes (R-KS), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Chris Collins (R-NY). The Senate companion bill is led by U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Mark Warner (D-VA) and has garnered 40 cosponsors.The PAST Act would ban the use of painful large stacked shoes and ankle chains and would also eliminate the existing system of self-regulation by the industry and toughen penalties for violators of the Horse Protection Act. It's supported by Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, and Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.See what Members of Congress from across the nation have to say about the PAST Act by clicking here for our landing page.The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

