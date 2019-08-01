For The Win Farms marks new venture for Brock Clermont

Brock Clermont and Alexa White establish new venture at midwestern Ontario's leading stadium, arena, and sports venue.

LIMBURG COUNTY, NETHERLANDS, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based at Angelstone Tournaments, For The Win Farms marks the latest venture for Clermark Equestrian's Brock Clermont , well known across Canada and the United States for specializing in the training of students and horses for hunter, jumper, and equitation in international and 'A' circuit competitions. Joined by Alexa White of ARose Farms, the pair will dedicate themselves to providing what the Canadian calls extraordinary horses for extraordinary people, according to For The Win Farms' Facebook page.The base for For The Win Farms is Angelstone Tournaments, said by Clermont to be Eastern Canada's newest and most modern show facility. "We'll be training at Angelstone Tournaments," he reveals, "the newest and most modern show facility in the region."Ontario native Brock Clermont, a veteran of the equestrian world, is renowned for his work with students and horses involved in hunter, jumper, and equitation competitions, both in North America and internationally. Brock Clermont, as For The Win Farms, is joined by Alexa White, owner of ARose Farms. "At ARose Farms, we pride ourselves on providing premium care for both horse and rider," explains the venture's co-founder, "something which we look to continue with For The Win Farms."Clermont, meanwhile, comes fresh from Clermark Equestrian. Clermark Equestrian's head trainer, Clermont calls the organization's approach 'all-inclusive' and suggests that this, too, will continue with For The Win Farms."Clermark Equestrian takes an all-inclusive approach to the training and care of its clients and their horses," he explains, "which will also be central to our approach at Angelstone Tournaments as For The Win Farms."Now a leading stadium, arena, and sports venue, Angelstone Tournaments, established in 2010 by renowned Canadian show jumper Keean White, is famed for its luxurious pavilion, exclusive ringside boxes, and lavish lounge serving high-end food and drink.Perhaps more importantly, the venue is also equally famous, according to Clermont, for its world-class show jumping, as well as for its family entertainment. "From the most incredible venue, For The Win Farms will be wholly dedicated to providing the most extraordinary horses for the most extraordinary individuals," he adds, wrapping up.To find out more about For The Win Farms, call 310-612-9483 or visit For The Win Farms on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/forthewinfarms/



