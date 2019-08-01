CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. Completes Acquisition of Karr 6-18 Natural Gas Facility from Paramount Resources Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV Midstream” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Karr 6-18 natural gas facility (“Karr”) from Paramount Resources Ltd. The acquisition was made possible through the strategic investment partnership between CSV Midstream and Northleaf Capital Partners.

CSV Midstream announced earlier this year its acquisition of the South Pipestone Compressor and hydrocarbon liquids handling Facility. The addition of Karr, together with the Company’s Resthaven Gas Plant, positions the Company to support natural gas and natural gas liquids producers’ needs within the hydrocarbon liquids rich resource region of northwestern Alberta.

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV Midstream is a Calgary-based company offering full services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, it provides innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV Midstream’s primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information about CSV Midstream, please visit csvmidstream.com.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is an independent global private markets fund manager with more than US$13 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments under management on behalf of public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s 140-person team, located in Toronto, Montreal, London, New York, Chicago, Menlo Park and Melbourne, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Northleaf’s portfolio includes more than 350 active investments in 34 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets.

For more information about Northleaf, please visit northleafcapital.com.

Contact Information

For CSV Midstream

Daniel Clarke

President & Chief Executive Officer

t: 587.316.6900

e: daniel.clarke@csvmidstream.com

Don Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

t: 587.316.6900

e: don.rawson@csvmidstream.com

Northleaf investment and transaction-related inquiries:

Jared Waldron

Managing Director

t: 647.789.6730

e: jared.waldron@northleafcapital.com

Northleaf investor and media-related inquiries:

Nadine Cannata

Director, Marketing & Communications

t: 416.477.6623

e: nadine.cannata@northleafcapital.com



