CannabisNewsWire Announces Distribution Partnership with Grow Up Conference and Expo in Niagara Falls, Canada

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as an official distribution partner and gold sponsor for Grow Up Conference and Expo , slated for Sept. 12-14, 2019, at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Dedicated to the hottest topics, latest trends and the future of cannabis, Grow Up Conference and Expo offers three days of outstanding learning and networking opportunities for those entrenched in the cannabis industry and newcomers to the field.



“The Grow Up Conference and Expo delivers an exceptional experience for all segments of the cannabis culture and its growing worldwide community,” said Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for Cannabis NewsWire. “CannabisNewsWire is extremely pleased to offer its expertise and expansive distribution network to maximize awareness of the incredible opportunities available in this rapidly expanding consumer sector. Grow Up Conference and Expo promises to be an insightful and engaging event for all who attend.”

With over 120 world-class speakers, sponsor booths and informative panel discussions, Grow Up Conference and Expo is designed to bring attendees up-to-speed on the status of the cannabis cultivation industry nationally and abroad. Keynote speakers include Arjan Roskam, known as ‘The King of Cannabis’; Krishna Andavolu, host and executive producer of Weediquette, VICE Media; Frenchy Cannoli, master hashishin, Frenchy Cannoli Brand, Cam Battley, CCO of Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Jim Diodati, Mayor, City of Niagara Falls; and Ed Rosenthal, The Guru of Ganja, along with many other thought leaders in the cannabis industry.

“We are looking forward to working again with the experts at CannabisNewsWire as our official distribution partner for Grow Up Conference and Expo,” said Neill Dixon, co-founder of Grow Up Conference and Expo and president of O’Cannabiz. “CannabisNewsWire’s expertise in the field of corporate communications solutions and syndicated distribution via its extensive network of social media channels, news-oriented dissemination partners and investor-focused brands adds significant value-added benefits to our sponsors and exhibitors.”

Several different Grow Up Conference offerings are available to choose from including an Investor’s Breakfast pairing enterprising cannabis businesses with prospective investors and possible equity partners; a Leaders in Cannabis networking breakfast specifically open for women entrepreneurs; and a Grow at Home Workshop that provides an informative, hands-on workshop for the recreational and medicinal user to learn safe, legal and proper cannabis cultivation techniques and methods. An exciting 2019 Grow Up Awards ceremony, created to celebrate and recognize cannabis growers and suppliers, is also scheduled for the evening of Sept. 12, with a special appearance and magical performance by Greg Frewin topping off the night.

To learn more about Grow Up Conference and Expo, including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://growupconference.com/

