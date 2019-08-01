The Largest Blockchain and Crypto Event in the Midwest Reserves Four Floors of Modern Chicago Venue

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- More than 1,000 attendees will flock to Chicago, Illinois, this fall for the second annual Voice of Blockchain Conference , taking place Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 at the sophisticated Venue SIX10 in downtown Chicago.



Featuring three stages of high-quality curated content, the event is designed to maximize networking opportunities and provide participants with true ROI through valuable connections and information. An impressive pool of high-caliber attendees, including the 150 scheduled speakers, will come together to learn, educate, network and demonstrate the power of a committed community to change the world and the future. TD Ameritrade and Deloitte are among the many sponsorships currently lined up. Additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Voice of Blockchain is a not-to-be-missed gathering that captures the true spirit and opportunity of blockchain,” said Joe Hernandez, Voice of Blockchain founder. “This conference was created based on the core beliefs that trust and quality create value and that diversity is not an afterthought. We have endeavored to create a superb conference that fosters these beliefs.”

Spanning three stages and four floors at the impressive Venue SIX10 facility, Voice of Blockchain is touted as “three events in one.” The conference will zero in on three core focuses to cover the broad spectrum of blockchain topics and truly prepare conferencegoers to be at the cutting-edge of what matters most in the blockchain space.

Topics of focus on the event’s three stages will include the following.

Corporate & Enterprise – Enterprise implementation, business and technical considerations: The conference will proactively engage buy-side enterprises to create high-value conversations. Hear from those who have implemented solutions, including:

Industry leaders

Managed services

Solutions providers

Technology companies

Corporations



Digital Assets & Markets – Regulation, risk transfer and technology for institutional advancement in crypto: This track focuses on the future of portfolio management. The conversation looks at the challenges that funds, family offices and institutions face when building a digital asset portfolio. Presenters will include representatives from:

Top 500 AUM funds

Regulators

Family offices

Custody solutions

Exchanges



Innovation & Impact – Thought leadership on socially relevant topics, including privacy, identity and mechanism design: An examination of social impact and technical progress, including privacy, UX, identity, interoperability, bitcoin, mechanism design, AI and IoT. Presenters will include:

Thought leaders

Research scientists

Startup founders

Economists

Human rights leaders

Voice of Blockchain was founded in 2018 by the Chicago Blockchain Project community to drive adoption of blockchain and crypto-assets. The primary goal of the conference is to educate participants about the benefits of blockchain technology in an ethical and inclusive manner.

