Government clarifies information on Political Administrative Center

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 1 - The Angolan Government clarified on Wednesday that the Project of the Administrative Political Center, in the future District of Ministries, will be executed with financial resources from private investors.,

The explanation was given by the Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, in reaction to the criticism of the society regarding the project of construction of the District of Ministries, presented on 23rd July.

Tavares de Almeida clarified that the State will make available the land infrastructure to the investor, in compliance with Presidential Decree No. 19/19 of February 8.

The minister added that the amount of USD 344 million, to be paid over 7 years, also includes the resettlement of the population.

"It is mere speculation to consider the construction of buildings with technological conditions and suitable for the functionality of the ministries a luxury," he said.

He denied the speculations according to which ​​the Project would be a gated community, highlighting that it will be a public space, with a strong tourist bias and an adequate security system to ensure the tranquility of visitors.

The District of Ministries will have a total area of ​​1,193,947 square meters, while the Administrative Political Center will occupy five times smaller area comprising 229,816 square meters.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.