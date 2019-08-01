World Electric Scooters Market Analysis to 2030: 24V, 36V, 48V, and Greater Than 48V

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Scooters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standing, Retro, Folding), By Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH, Li-Ion), By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, >48V), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric scooter market size is expected to reach USD 28.56 billion by 2025 at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles over shorter distances, rising carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, and government initiatives encouraging adoption of green vehicles are expected to drive the electric scooters market. Favorable demographic conditions and ease of transportation have also fueled demand for electric scooters across the globe.



Increasing fuel prices are the most impactful factor driving consumers to find alternative modes of transport. This, combined with the announcement of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb oil output, has favored the adoption of green transportation. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), escalating fuel and oil prices are underpinning economic conditions for alternatives such as electric vehicles and biofuels. Moreover, electric scooter sales are supported by government subsidies in European and Asian regions. These policies are expected to become more resilient with soaring fuel prices.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing investments in vehicle charging infrastructure. Moreover, countries such as China and Taiwan are emerging as manufacturing hubs for electric scooters. In 2017, China accounted for around 87% share in the Asia Pacific electric scooter market.



North America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The goal of reaching 1.5 million zero emission vehicles by the governor of California by 2025 is contributing to regional demand. The market for electric scooters is however, witnessing some challenges owing to new traffic laws being framed by regulatory bodies in lieu of public safety.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

By product, the retro segment is expected to dominate the market owing to significant demand among youth and elderly population for electric scooters fitted with seats

Based on battery, the sealed lead acid segment dominated the market. However, stringent laws to reduce lead released into the environment are compelling manufacturers to incorporate NiMH and Li-Ion batteries

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market over the forecast period due to massive investments in vehicle charging infrastructure

Prominent industry participants include Gogoro, Inc.; Terra Motors Corporation; Mahindra GenZe; Vmoto Limited; Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.; and BMW Motorrad International

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Purchased Database

1.2.1 Internal database

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Geographic Scope & Assumptions

1.5 Region/Country Wise Market Calculation

1.5.1 Region/Country Wise Market: Base Estimates

1.5.2 Region/Country Market: CAGR Calculation

1.6 Region-Based Segment Share Calculation

1.7 List Of Primary Sources

1.8 List Of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Definitions

3.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Snapshot

4.2 Global Electric Scooters Market Trends

4.2.1 Product Segment Trends

4.2.2 Battery Segment Trends

4.2.3 Voltage Segment Trends

4.2.4 Region Segment Trends

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Vendor Landscape

4.4 Market Variable Analysis

4.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

4.5 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6 Electric Scooters Market Key Company Analysis, 2017

4.7 Business Environment Analysis Tool

4.7.1 Electric Scooters Market: Pest Analysis

4.7.2 Electric Scooters Market: Porters Analysis

4.8 Competitive And Vendor Landscape

4.8.1 Key Innovators

4.8.2 Key Strategic Initiatives, By Company

4.8.3 Key Strategic Initiatives, By Region

4.8.4 Key Strategic Initiatives, By Technology

4.9 Electric Scooters Sharing Market Outlook



Chapter 5 Electric Scooters Market: Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Retro

5.2 Standing/Self-Balancing

5.3 Folding



Chapter 6 Electric Scooters Market: Battery Segment Analysis

6.1 Sealed Lead Acid

6.2 Nimh

6.3 Li-Ion



Chapter 7 Electric Scooters Market: System Segment Analysis

7.1 24V

7.2 36V

7.3 48V

7.4 Greater Than 48V



Chapter 8 Electric Scooters Market: Regional Outlook

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 AllCell Technologies LLC

9.2 BMW Motorrad International

9.3 BOXX Corporation

9.4 Brammo Inc.

9.5 Gogoro Inc.

9.6 Green Energy Motors Corp.

9.7 Greenwit Technologies Inc.

9.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

9.9 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

9.10 KTM AG

9.11 Mahindra GenZe

9.12 Peugeot Scooters

9.13 Suzuki Motor Corporation

9.14 Terra Motors Corporation

9.15 Vmoto Limited

9.16 Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

9.17 Yamaha Motor Company Limited

9.18 Zero Motorcycles Inc.



Chapter 10 KOL Commentary



Chapter 11 Recommendations



