MEF Elects Board of Directors With Diverse, Experienced Industry Veterans

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to announce the results of the 2019-2020 Board of Directors elections at the MEF Annual Members Meeting in Philadelphia. MEF’s new Board includes an experienced team of service and technology executives committed to accelerating adoption of assured MEF 3.0 services across a global federation of automated networks. These services provide the dynamic performance and security required to thrive in the digital economy.



The geographic representation of major service providers on the Board directly reflects MEF’s transformational influence on communication services worldwide.

MEF Board of Directors and Advisory Director

Nan Chen, Senior Advisor, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Shawn Hakl, Senior Vice President, Business Products, Verizon

Daniele Mancuso, Vice President ICT Engineering, Sparkle Group

Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV/SD-WAN Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Michael Strople, P. Eng., President Allstream, Managing Director - Canada, Zayo Group

Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network On Demand, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services (Advisory Director)

MEF Officers

Nan Chen, President

Mike Strople, Chairman

Shawn Hakl, Treasurer

Scott Mansfield, Secretary

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer

Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President

“Having such a diverse, innovative board, so deeply experienced with our industry and committed to our mission, brings incredible value to the MEF community as we strive to deliver solutions optimized for digital transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Our mission to deliver a practical framework and roadmap for service providers and their vendors to drive innovation in our industry will be advanced all the more quickly with the support of such a powerful group representing the industry’s more influential business, technology, and thought leaders.”

“I personally want to thank our outgoing Board members, Kevin O’Toole from Comcast Business, Rami Yaron from Infovista, and our outgoing advisory Board member Jean-Claude Geha from Deutsche Telekom AG, for their outstanding contributions in helping lead MEF’s work towards realizing the MEF 3.0 vision,” said Nan Chen.

The new Board of Directors will continue efforts to grow and diversify MEF’s community of service providers, technology vendors, and other companies that are committed to building a worldwide ecosystem of automated networks that power MEF 3.0 services. Together with the broader MEF community, the Board is advancing a rigorous roadmap that will enable services that provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with unprecedented user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.

About MEF

An industry association of 200 member companies, MEF recently introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying agile, assured, and orchestrated services over a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, Layer 1, and Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.mef.net.

