BioSig Allowed Additional Foundational US Patent for its PURE EP(tm) System

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that the US Patent Office has allowed another foundational patent including additional 29 patent claims covering its PURE EPTM System. The patent application number 16/271,466 entitled "Systems and Methods for Signal Acquisition and Visualization," was filed on May 9, 2018 and subject to an accelerated Track One patent application filed on February 8, 2019. The patent has not yet been published.



The allowed claims provide even broader patent coverage for the company’s PURE EPTM System and address the overall system architecture for filtering biomedical signals during a medical procedure such as an ablation procedure in frequency ranges of interest to the practitioner. The allowed claims address the novel system architecture related to a unique amplifier topology for conditioning cardiac (e.g., ECG and intra-cardiac) and other physiologic signals, specifically to clearly define and record low-amplitude, frequency-specific information, which may be acquired during ablation and other large-signal perturbations, such as pacing. This ensures the acquisition of multiple low amplitude cardiac signals in the presence of numerous sources of electrical noise and environmental interference aside from the large signals injected during ablation and pacing.

“We are pleased that the US Patent Office continues to quickly recognize the novelty of our advanced PURE EPTM System and to receive further patent protection for our proprietary technology. BioSig continues to expand its intellectual property estate with three recent patent allowances including this one, and we are pleased to add this additional patent to our growing intellectual property portfolio covering our PURE EPTM System,” stated Kenneth L. Londoner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

The PURE EPTM System is indicated as a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EPTM System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP(tm) System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Natasha Drapeau BioSig Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 ndrapeau@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x119



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.