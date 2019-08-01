‘Fuel Efficient’ Innovations Steering the Future of Camping Stoves Market, Reveals Fact.MR

The camping stoves market is envisaged to record an expansion at the CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, 2019 – 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Fact.MR study indicates that ~300 thousand units of camping stoves were sold in 2018, and it is highly likely that the sales will rise by ~4%, yearly, in 2019. The global camping stoves market is anticipating modest growth in the forthcoming years, which will prominently be driven by the dramatic increase in outdoor recreational activities.

U.S. – The Frontrunner

While the U.S. has already been witnessing strong emergence of a trend of ‘camping’ when on family vacations, the report opines that the market is set for steadfast growth in other regions as well, over the coming years. Currently, a third of the global camping stoves sales volume is accounted by North American market, a majority of which is driven by the U.S. Moreover, Fact.MR’s analysis points to the fact that the United States’ whopping US$ 30 billion annual spend on procurement of high-quality camping accessories will remain the key growth determinant for the U.S. camping stoves market.

In addition to a host of macroeconomic factors shaping the camping stoves market, the Fact.MR report sheds light on the various other growth influencers, including evolving consumer sentiments for camping and other outdoor activities, technological innovations, rising online availability, pricing across different regional markets, and increasing significance of fuel efficiency.

Innovations - Inspired by Sustainability

Fuel efficiency has been lately emerging as an important attribute, dictating product innovations in the camping stoves landscape, says the report. In resonance with this trend, some of the leading players are already pioneering the game of introducing ‘energy-efficient’ camping stoves on the market. Johnson Outdoors Incorporated recently developed a breakthrough “FluxRing” technology that utilizes a greater surface area, to achieve minimal boiling time, and thus improved fuel efficiency.

Preview Analysis of Global Camping Stoves Market research report Segmented By Product Type (Wood Burning Camp Stoves, Multi-fuel Stoves, Solid-fuel Stoves, Unpressurized Liquid Stoves, Pressurized Gas Stoves), by Fuel Type (White Gas, LPG, Alcohols & Spirits, Wood & biomass, Others), By Sales Channel (Outdoor Specialty Stores, Third Party Online Channel, Others), & by Region

With a sizeable cluster of conscientious consumers ready to pay a premium for fuel-efficient products, it is highly likely that this trend wave will expand at a brisk pace and eventually come of age over the next couple of decades. In line with the expanding global sustainability drive, the camping stoves market is also witnessing the rise of electricity-generating camping stoves that are powered by biofuels and generate electricity. Furthermore, solar-powered camping stoves are likely to gain popularity in the camping stoves market in coming years.

Consumers Seek - Grilling & More

According to the study, grilling has been among the most sought-after functions by consumers, in addition to mere cooking, when purchasing camping stoves. The effectiveness of camping stoves in terms of grilling and simmering will thus continue to influence the manufacturers’ portfolio of offerings. Reasonable fuel efficiency will always be an added value to offerings.

Moreover, flexible legs, smolder control, flattops, tabletops, and effective wind protection are some of the prominent features of camping stoves, which are being demanded by consumers. Key companies are thus focused on incorporating such attributes into new camping stove models, which would define the stability, efficiency, and convenience in terms of their use. Vendors involved in the camping stoves market are attentively observing the metamorphosing consumer behavior so as to design their manufacturing strategies.

The study tracks camping stoves market growth for the period of 2019-2027. In the initial part of the report, Fact.MR offers in-depth taxonomic breakdown of the camping stoves market, which indicates continued traction for unpressurized liquid stoves and wood burning stoves. However, it also highlights that the multi-fuel variants will gain their ‘due’ shares in the camping stoves market through the next decade. LPG remains the preferred fuel for stoves among campers and hikers, which currently accounts for more than 50% of the global sales.

