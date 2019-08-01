There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,696 in the last 365 days.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of July 31, 2019.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding US $ Market
Value		 % of Net
Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   333,051 1,142,934 2.23
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,820 279,727 0.55
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,567,290 3.06
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP   253,008 1,120,322 2.18
C&C GROUP PLC   154,051 695,782 1.36
CAIRN HOMES PLC   163,100 192,830 0.38
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   38,834 1,494,095 2.91
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   59,929 1,031,977 2.01
CRH PLC   393,690 13,074,479 25.49
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   322,959 1,662,452 3.24
DCC PLC   20,226 1,712,434 3.34
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   13,908 1,102,060 2.15
GLANBIA PLC   31,761 414,882 0.81
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 855,164 1.67
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   155,697 1,376,526 2.68
GREEN REIT PLC   900,477 1,786,321 3.48
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   1,484,410 1,791,138 3.49
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   43,369 112,760 0.22
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   230,095 471,224 0.92
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,106,885 2.16
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   177,922 823,294 1.60
KERRY GROUP PLC   8,435 984,180 1.92
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   60,377 2,960,902 5.77
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   81,980 346,673 0.68
MINCON GROUP PLC   718,130 930,117 1.81
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273 116,451 0.23
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   20,097 1,248,627 2.43
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   233,266 2,493,948 4.86
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   65,064 2,054,183 4.00
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 1,159,869 2.26
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   102,268 994,946 1.94
UNIPHAR PLC   1,740,000 2,214,728 4.32
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   62,609 1,583,696 3.09

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:   newirelandfund.com

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.