What Do Four MLB All-Stars, An NBA Team Owner, And A NASCAR Champion Have In Common? Fantasy Sports And The Fantasy Life App

Josh Donaldson, Evan Longoria, Kyle Busch among big name backers moving Fantasy Life App into Series A Funding Round

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy Life , the growing mobile sports community created to level the playing field for the fantasy sports player and sports bettor, announced today its move into Series A funding with 16 backers. Investors include MLB All-Stars Josh Donaldson, Evan Longoria, David Price and Adam Wainwright, NASCAR's Kyle Busch, NBA team owner Jesse Itzler, and DFS expert and Millionaire Maker winner Al Zeidenfeld. Early stage investment firms include SK Ventures and Upstage Ventures.



These professional athlete backers are among good company with not only fellow sports investors, but with Fantasy Life co-founder and fantasy sports influencer, ESPN’s Matthew Berry.



“We’re excited to see the momentum from our seed round carrying through to Series A,” said Yasin Abbak , CEO of Fantasy Life. "The fact that we continue to attract investors with large audiences across the worlds of sports and business bodes well for the growth of the Fantasy Life community and product. It’s also a huge compliment that our investors use the app and see the value of the product themselves."



Fantasy Life provides users with industry leading alerts that beat competitors by up to 15 minutes. Users can also post, poll other players, and chat about sports—and its 4.8/5 star-rating on the app store is a testament to its advantage to those depending on real-time information for sports betting and fantasy leagues.

More on the Fantasy Life alerts and community:

“We wanted to create a powerful breaking news engine, combined with an engaged community, to help fantasy sports players and sports bettors alike make faster and more informed decisions,” said Matthew Berry .



. “It’s an app that wins leagues. I know because I actually use it,” said Evan Longoria . “It’s critical for navigating injuries, suspensions, player usage, trades and everything else that impacts your team. It’s a big advantage if you have it.”



. “It’s critical for navigating injuries, suspensions, player usage, trades and everything else that impacts your team. It’s a big advantage if you have it.” “Literally anyone on this app can feel like a football insider because of the super-fast notifications and the great fantasy community always with top-notch advice,” said Josh Donaldson.



“I really enjoy the app. I use it mostly for the alerts and for the polls. It’s great because everyone that is into DFS, sports betting or season-long fantasy can get such great feedback and share in the experience together. Not to mention the information I need is quick and constant,” said Kyle Busch .



. “This is the right product, in the right market, with the right team," said Jesse Itzler .



. “Breaking news is key for DFS players but not everyone can sit in front of a computer all day waiting for it to break. The Fantasy Life app makes it easy with super-fast news alerts pushed to mobile to be able to be a winning player and also have a life,” said Al Zeidenfeld .



. “Fantasy Life fills the need for an active fantasy and betting community, and combines that with the tech to provide the quickest real-time news updates. It’s incredibly useful, to the point where if you don’t have this app, you and your team are at a disadvantage,” said Eric Norlin of SK Ventures.

Become part of the community and download at fantasylifeapp.com . iOS . Android .

About Fantasy Life

Fantasy Life is a sports community app where users post, poll, comment, get alerts, compete and chat about fantasy sports, DFS, and sports gambling. It is the fastest growing mobile community app created to level the playing field for the amateur fantasy sports player and sports bettor.

Fantasy Life uniquely combines:

Fastest news alerts, providing a real advantage

Tools and technologies to make better decisions

A knowledgeable community to share and receive advice

Backed by an industry-trusted fantasy sports brand

