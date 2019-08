Generex Biotechnology Welcomes MediSource Partners to the NuGenerex Family of Companies

MediSource Partners Fresh Approach to Healthcare



/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to welcome MediSource Partners (https://medisourcepartners.com) to the NuGenerex family of subsidiary companies. MediSource is a national distributor of medical devices, orthopedic implants, surgical kits, and biologics and cellular tissue products (C/TPs). Additionally, MediSource has built a national network of partner organizations through which to broker mutually beneficial deals between healthcare providers and partners in the network to structure and implement value added agreements that reduce costs and increase efficiency.

As a Group Purchasing Distributorship (GPD), MediSource has combined the proven GPO model with the service and reach of a national distributor, providing a fresh approach to healthcare. Using the power of a national distributor and supplier network, MediSource has the ability to negotiate favorable prices, terms, and conditions for all parties involved, as well as the infrastructure and personnel necessary to deliver products and services that allow providers to focus on care, and facilities to focus on efficiency.

“MediSource Partners provides a distribution backbone and partner network that will enable NuGenerex to not only expand our footprint, but also to offer an extensive catalogue of products and services to service the NuGenerex Distribution Solutions network of physicians and surgeons”, said Joe Moscato Generex President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are happy to have Travis H. Bird as a member of the Generex team as he merges MediSource and Pantheon into the NuGenerex family of companies.“

Travis H. Bird, President & CEO of MediSource Partners said, “We have spent several years building our partners network, and with Generex, we will be able to expand the business and reach our potential. Our focus has always been on providing physicians and surgeons with the products they need at the best price possible with uncompromising customer support to achieve optimal patient outcomes.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

About Pantheon Medical

Pantheon Medical is a manufacturer of a physician friendly, “all-in-one”, integrated tray that includes plates, screws, and instruments required for orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists conducting foot and ankle surgeries. Generex is developing and submitting several new product lines to the FDA which will include cannulated screws, small metatarsal bone fixation plates, and hammertoe correction kits.

About MediSource Partners

MediSource Partners is a 10-year-old private company, currently contracted with over 25 vendors (including Pantheon Medical) for nationwide distribution of implants and devices for spine, hips, knees, foot, ankle, hand, and wrist surgeries. Additional product lines include biologics (blood, bone, tissue, stem cells), durable medical equipment, and soft goods. MediSource also supplies kits to process bone marrow aspirates and platelet rich plasma biologics at the time of surgery.

About Olaregen Therapeutics

Olaregen Therapeutix, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that fill unmet needs in the current wound care market. Generex aims to provide advanced healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care. Olaregen's first product introduction, Excellagen (flowable dermal matrix) is a topically applied product for dermal wounds and other indications. Excellagen is a FDA 510K cleared device for a broad array of dermal wounds, including partial and full thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunneled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/ grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, second-degree burns and skin tears) and draining wounds, enabling Olaregen to market Excellagen in multiple vertical markets. Additionally, Excellagen can serve as an Enabling Delivery Platform for pluripotent stem cells, antimicrobial agents, small molecule drugs, DNA-Based Biologics, conditioned cell media and peptides. Olaregen's initial focus will be in advanced wound care including diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), venous leg ulcers and pressure ulcers. Future products focusing on innovative therapies in bone and joint regeneration comprise the current pipeline. Generex's mission is to become a significant force in regenerative medicine and advance the science of healing.

About our Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

This a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in the sale, marketing, and distribution of innovative medical products through a nationwide network of veteran owned distribution services.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com

