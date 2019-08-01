Veritext Legal Solutions to Host Additional Project Steno Fundraisers

Following successful events in Florida and California, court reporting leader expands initiative, adding fundraisers in Illinois and Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After hosting two successful fundraisers earlier this month, Veritext Legal Solutions , the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, announces it is expanding its series of hosted events in support of Project Steno . As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote and expand the court reporting profession, Veritext is hosting Fundraise for the Future social events in local markets. The fundraisers are bringing together court reporters and captioners with the clients they serve for fun and networking, while raising money for Project Steno.



Founded in 2017, Project Steno is an independent, nonaffiliated 501(c)(3) charitable organization that operates on a not-for-profit basis. Its goals are to:

Promote the stenographic reporting profession and recruit promising students.

Partner with stenographic reporting schools and programs to graduate students in two years.

Defray education costs by awarding tuition assistance to qualifying students in schools and programs across the country.

The success of Veritext’s first two Fundraise for the Future events held this month in Florida and California has prompted the company to sponsor additional events in the coming months. The next event will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 5:30 p.m. at 320 River Bar, 320 N. Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois.

Court reporters and Veritext clients as well as other friends of the stenographer community are invited to attend the Fundraise for the Future event in Chicago at no charge, but RSVPs are encouraged. Veritext will sponsor the event, including food and drink, raffles, silent auctions and more – and all donations made to Project Steno will be matched by Veritext.

The company is also planning an event in support of Project Steno to be held in conjunction with the annual STAR conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in October, details for which will be forthcoming.

Proceeds from events support Project Steno’s ongoing Tuition Assistance program and the expansion of its Cover Your Bases Program™ , an innovative initiative designed to bring awareness of the court reporting and captioning professions to military spouses nationwide. Basic Training™ is Project Steno’s six-week introductory course to introduce military spouses to the many career options available today. The Basic Training program will allow military spouses to learn the fundamentals of steno theory in a virtual classroom environment as a first step before deciding to enter a full two-year program. Military spouses may be eligible to receive GI Bill benefits or tuition assistance from Project Steno. All materials (textbooks/steno machines) for the Basic Training program are provided by Project Steno at no charge.

Fundraise for the Future events are part of Veritext’s ongoing efforts to address the court reporter shortage and advocate for the stenographic reporting profession. The company recently announced the expansions of both its court reporter student scholarship program and its support of court reporter educational programs , in which Veritext partners with accredited schools and programs to provide introductory classes, theory and speed-building to students interested in exploring the career and learning to be a court reporter.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Veritext ( www.veritext.com ) is the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions and provides state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled reporters, advanced technology and unmatched client service for law firms and corporations nationwide. Our solutions utilize the latest easy-to-use technologies that streamline the deposition process, enhance delivery flexibility and reliably handle everything from the simplest to the most complex cases. Proprietary video, mobile and remote services combined with unmatched security, including HIPAA and PII compliance, ensure that Veritext clients have the best tools available and the confidence of working with the market leader.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753



