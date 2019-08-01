Fortinet Accelerates and Secures the Cloud On-Ramp with New Next-Generation Firewalls

New FortiGate NGFWs Support a Security-Driven Network for Cloud-Ready Organizations

John Maddison, EVP of products and solutions at Fortinet

“An accelerated and secure cloud on-ramp is essential in today’s digital economy. Fortinet’s SD-WAN and high-performance data center solutions use Security-Driven Networking core technology to enable multiple firewall uses cases at maximum ROI. Fortinet’s new E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls enable our customers to architect a security-driven network and accelerate their on-ramp to the cloud.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced three new high-performance FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), comprised of FortiGate 1100E, FortiGate 2200E, and FortiGate 3300E. These new offerings support Security-Driven Networking and enable organizations to securely accelerate their on-ramp to the cloud.

Roadblocks on the way to multi-cloud adoption

Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data center architectures are struggling to keep up with the continuous movement of business-critical applications, services, and sensitive data to multiple clouds. Difficulties in implementing end-to-end security have emerged as the main roadblock preventing these enterprises from accelerating their on-ramp to the cloud and successfully adopting a multi-cloud environment while maintaining business continuity.

FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls accelerate the cloud on-ramp

Accelerating the on-ramp to the cloud requires a new and innovative approach – Security-Driven Networking – that allows enterprises to architect networks that deliver seamlessly integrated end-to-end security realized by solutions such as Secure SD-WAN from branch locations and high-performance secure connectivity through data centers.

To support a security-driven network that accelerates the cloud on-ramp, Fortinet is introducing new E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls , which include FortiGate 1100E, FortiGate 2200E, and FortiGate 3300E. This lineup solves the most common bottlenecks enterprises face when trying to securely connect to the cloud, including:

Achieving secure, high-speed connections to multiple clouds: FortiGate secures data in motion at network speeds by using high-performance crypto VPNs, and offers access control, data confidentiality, privacy, and breach prevention.

FortiGate secures data in motion at network speeds by using high-performance crypto VPNs, and offers access control, data confidentiality, privacy, and breach prevention. Providing perimeter defense and DDoS prevention: FortiGate includes high-capacity data center firewall and DDoS prevention capabilities to protect business-critical E-commerce services.

FortiGate includes high-capacity data center firewall and DDoS prevention capabilities to protect business-critical E-commerce services. Gaining full visibility in encrypted flows: FortiGate enables the industry’s best SSL inspection performance to detect and automatically prevent attacks that are launched through encrypted flows.

FortiGate to detect and automatically prevent attacks that are launched through encrypted flows. Segmenting the network: FortiGate adapts to any segmentation technique and provides advanced Layer 7 security to contain threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance.

FortiGate adapts to any segmentation technique and provides advanced Layer 7 security to contain threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Protecting business critical applications and servers: FortiGate provides virtual patching using high-performance data center IPS to protect mission-critical servers and workloads.

Adding to Fortinet’s existing E-Series appliances , today’s newly announced FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls offer customers additional flexibility and the ability to select the best solution for their specific needs from industry-leading products that offer various price points, interfaces, and performance levels to meet the diverse needs of enterprise data center deployments. The new line-up accelerates the cloud on-ramp with optimal user and application experience and features the following specifications:

FortiGate 1100E delivers 7.1Gbps threat protection performance, 10Gbps SSL inspection performance, 48Gbps IPsec VPN performance, and 80Gbps stateful firewall.

FortiGate 2200E delivers 11Gbps threat protection performance, 17Gbps SSL inspection performance, 98Gbps IPsec VPN performance, and 158Gbps stateful firewall.

FortiGate 3300E delivers 17Gbps threat protection performance, 21Gbps SSL inspection performance, 98Gbps IPsec VPN performance, and 160Gbps stateful firewall.

All new FortiGate E-Series listed above offer high-density and a flexible selection of 1G, 10G, 25G, and 40G interfaces to meet various enterprise data center deployment needs.

Security-Driven Networking via the Fortinet Security Fabric

All FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls are powered by AI-driven FortiGuard and FortiSandbox security services to provide prevention from known attacks, detection of unknown attacks, and the delivery of automated threat protection.



Fortinet FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls can share security information among each other for additional security context. As an integral part of the Fortinet Security Fabric the devices can communicate within Fortinet’s comprehensive security portfolio as well as within supported third-party security solutions in a multivendor environment to share threat intelligence and improve an organization’s security posture.



FortiGate is backed by third-party validation

Fortinet solutions have consistently demonstrated high security effectiveness, advanced feature offerings, and superior performance when put to the test by third parties. Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall has received six consecutive NSS Labs NGFW “Recommended” ratings .

FortiGate is a customer favorite

FortiGate has also received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition (Feb 2018) and has the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights Enterprise Network Firewall Market as of July 22, 2019.

“To continue evolving with the speed of today’s business, our customers’ data centers have transformed into highly dynamic, distributed hybrid architectures that often span multiple clouds. Fortinet’s FortiGate next-generation firewalls allow us to accelerate our customers’ cloud on-ramp because of their scalable high-performance security and networking that enables security-driven networking.”

-- Bart Hubbs, Manager, Global Security Practice at WWT

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

