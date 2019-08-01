Placements.io Hires Expedia Alum to Product Leadership Team

Marlon Descargar Brings Relevant Publisher Experience to Ambitious Product Growth Plan

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placements.io, the revenue management system for publishers, today announced they have appointed Marlon Descargar as Senior Product Manager. Descargar, a CRM and OMS specialist, comes to Placements.io from Expedia, where he lead their Media team's Salesforce instances and owned the vision and roadmap for their proprietary order management solution. These experiences give Descargar unique, relevant insights that will inform product strategy and development. Publisher clients can rest assured that Placements.io has a knowledgeable client advocate who works effectively with sophisticated engineering teams.



“Marlon is a fantastic addition to our team, bridging the gap between publisher needs, systems expertise, and engineering development,” said Edwin Fu, CEO and Founder at Placements.io. “Placements.io has a history of frequent and successful product releases. With a rapidly growing customer base, Marlon will help formalize product development processes as we scale the organization to serve new and current clients.”

Reporting to the CEO at Placements.io, Marlon Descargar take a consultative approach with clients to build solutions and play an integral role in driving #ioLab initiatives with the engineering team. Previously, Descargar was Senior Product Manager at Expedia, where he led product responsibilities for order management, Salesforce, and ad operations tools. As Expedia’s order management needs matured, Descargar determined that the company needed a more robust platform than what they could get from a custom build-out on top of Salesforce. Before Expedia, Descargar held managerial roles at various companies with a focus on sales operations, process, and technology.

“The speed and frequency of product releases at Placements.io was what initially piqued my interest - simply put, it’s the best I’ve seen in the industry. Beyond that, I was very impressed with the versatility of the platform and the solid foundation of client collaboration that drives their product development,” said Marlon Descargar, Senior Product Manager at Placements.io. “I’m excited to work with the team to apply best practices that I’ve learned in my time on the customer side as we continue to improve processes that the company needs to scale the operation, while preserving our close ties to clients and our well oiled development capabilities.”

Placements.io is planning to launch a series of client advisory #ioLab events to inform product strategy and increase collaboration. Clients are encouraged to attend the first event in New York City in late October. Email Rachel Ban rachelb@placements.io to register.

About Placements.io

Placements.io is changing the way digital media companies manage their advertising businesses. Placements powers multi-platform ad sales and operations for publishers and e-commerce customers with an industry-leading revenue management SaaS offering. In an increasingly fragmented ad tech landscape, Placements.io creates a connected ecosystem for its customers that helps companies to scale quickly and profitably.

Everyday, companies such as CarGurus.com, Newscorp, Skyscanner, UnderArmour Connected Fitness, and Zillow Group trust Placements.io to manage over a billion dollars of revenue annually.

Founded in 2014, Placements.io is based in Seattle, WA with offices in New York City, NY.

