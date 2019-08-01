Previsor Insurance Goes Live on IVANS Markets

Workers Compensation provider to instantly communicate appetite to agents within their management systems

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, and Previsor Insurance today announced that Previsor Insurance has selected IVANS Markets to automate appetite communications to more than 32,000 agents in the IVANS exchange. IVANS Markets will enable Previsor to actively market its products to agents in the six states the workers compensation insurance provider serves: Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Tennessee. Using their own management systems, IVANS allows agents to forego traditional manual processes of identifying insurer appetite and creating ease of doing business with the insurer.



“It is a high priority for us to enable our agents to find the best coverage options for their clients in the fastest and easiest way possible,” said Michael Kravchick, President and CEO, Previsor. “Leveraging IVANS Markets, we will provide our agents the convenience of finding our product details within their daily workflows, creating the ease of business our agents demand while supporting our growth goals.”



IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.



Previsor contracts with Missouri Employers Mutual to deliver proven, value-added services that save lives and money for businesses with multi-state needs. To get this powerful combination, policyholders must have exposure in Missouri and at least one of the Previsor states.



“As agents are becoming more digital, they are expecting insurers to support their digital strategies by creating more connectivity during sales and servicing processes throughout the policy lifecycle,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance. “IVANS Markets will enable Previsor to instantly reach agents at the moment they are searching for a market within their management systems, driving better agent-insurer relationships and more profitable opportunities.”



About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.



About Previsor

Previsor is a wholly owned and independently managed investment of Missouri Employers Mutual. Writing workers compensation insurance in six Midwest states, Previsor works with a network of independent agents to provide a cost-effective policy and value-added services for businesses with multi-state needs. Learn more at previsorinsurance.com

