Hemostemix Announces $2 Million Loan Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostemix Inc. (“Hemostemix” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: HEM; OTCQB: HMTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments, announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with J.M. Wood Investments Ltd. (“JMWI”) for a secured loan in an aggregate principal amount of up to $2,000,000 (the “Loan”).

Under the terms of the Loan, JMWI will advance a minimum amount of $500,000 to the Company upon execution of the Loan Agreement. Thereafter, the Company may request additional monthly advances, subject to the JMWI’s review and approval of the Company’s monthly budget expenditures, up to a maximum of $2 million. The Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum and is secured by a general security agreement in favour of JMWI in respect of all of the personal property of the Company. The Loan is repayable on a maturity date which is 12 months from the date of the first advance and the Company is entitled to prepay any amount outstanding under the Loan without penalty. After September 30, 2019, JMWI may provide the Company with at least 60 days’ written notice requiring repayment of the outstanding principal amount of the Loan plus any accrued and unpaid interest. As security for the Company’s indebtedness under the Loan, the Company has agreed to enter a general security agreement over all of the personal property of the Company in favour of JMWI. The proceeds of the Loan will be used to fund the Company’s current Phase II clinical trial for critical limb ischemia, the Company’s other clinical trial applications and for general working capital.

The Company is at arm’s length with JMWI and JMWI is not a “related party” of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Loan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on July 30, 2019.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. It is one of the first clinical-stage biotech companies to test a stem-cell therapy in an international, multicenter, Phase II clinical trial for patients with critical limb ischemia (“CLI”), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (“PAD”) caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The Phase II trial targets a participant’s diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels. The Company’s intellectual property portfolio includes over 50 patents issued or pending throughout the world. Hemostemix has a manufacturing contract with Aspire Health Science, LLC (“Aspire”), for the production of ACP-01 and for research and development purposes at Aspire’s Orlando, Florida, facility. Building towards commercialization, Hemostemix has also licensed the use, sale and import of ACP-01 for certain indications to Aspire in certain jurisdictions. The Company is continuing research and development of its lead product, ACP-01 with other applications, including cardiovascular, neurological and vascular indications.

For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com or email office@hemostemix.com .

Contact:

Kyle Makofka, CEO

Suite 2150, 300 – 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3C4

Phone: (403) 506-3373

E-Mail: kmakofka@hemostemix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s stage of development, future clinical trials and results, long-term capital requirements and future ability to fund operations, future developments in the Company’s markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company’s operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



