Consolidated Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary:

Revenue totaled $333.5 million

Net cash from operating activities was $88.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $131.4 million

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Summary:

Fiber connections for wireless carriers under contract increased 5 percent

Ethernet revenues increased 4 percent year over year

Consumer broadband revenue grew more than 2 percent year over year

“Following our final dividend payment on May 1, we are now focused on our revised capital allocation plan, which is designed to achieve our deleveraging goal of less than 4.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA in advance of refinancing our unsecured debt no later than mid-2021,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications.

“With the change in our capital allocation policy, we are now providing full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance," continued Udell. "The adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is estimated to be in the range of $520 million to $525 million. We believe the enhanced guidance demonstrates our confidence in our business plan and our commitment to executing on our deleveraging targets.”

“We are pleased with the performance of our carrier and consumer channels this quarter,” added Udell. "In the carrier channel, we increased our fiber connections 5 percent year over year. Consumer broadband revenue grew more than 2 percent year over year and was flat from the prior quarter with strong broadband revenue growth offsetting declines in voice and lower margin video revenue.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter

Revenues totaled $333.5 million, compared to $350.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decline of $16.7 million. After normalizing for the sale of the Virginia properties in July 2018, revenue declined $15.3 million or 4.4 percent for the quarter. Commercial and carrier data and transport service revenue increased 1.1 percent or $900,000 on a comparable basis from a year ago. Consumer broadband revenue increased 2.4 percent or $1.5 million compared to a year ago, despite the sale of our Virginia properties and impacts related to last year’s Hurricane Michael impacting our Florida service area. Total Consumer revenue was largely flat from the first quarter of 2019 as broadband data increases offset voice and video revenue declines. Voice services revenue declined $10.6 million compared to a year ago across all customer channels. Subsidies decreased $2.8 million during the quarter, due to the final CAF step down in transitional revenues. Network access revenues declined $3.1 million.



Income from operations was up and totaled $14.3 million compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The change was primarily due to declines in revenues, offset by reductions in operating expense of $11.1 million. Depreciation and amortization expense declined by $14.4 million due to acquired assets with a short remaining useful life becoming fully depreciated.

Interest expense, net was $34.7 million, compared to $32.8 million for the same period last year. The change was due primarily to LIBOR increases, offset by a net benefit associated with interest rate hedge agreements put in place to maintain our fixed-debt target of 75 percent. As of June 2019, our weighted average cost of debt was approximately 5.6 percent.

Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $10.6 million for the second quarter compared to $11.2 million for the prior year period.

Other income, net was $9.1 million, compared to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, due to lower income from the Company’s minority interest in wireless partnerships.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss was ($7.3 million) and GAAP net loss per share was ($0.10). Adjusted diluted net loss per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net loss per share was ($0.03) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to ($0.10) in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $131.4 million compared to $135.8 million in the year ago quarter.

The total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.41x.

Capital expenditures were $66.4 million, due to seasonal construction and non-recurring expenditures associated with Hurricane Michael restoration and integration.

Financial Guidance

The Company updated its 2019 guidance as follows:

2019 Updated Guidance 2019 Previous Guidance Cash interest expense $130 million to $135 million $130 million to $135 million (no change) Cash income taxes/refund1 $1 million to $3 million $1 million to $3 million (no change) Capital expenditures $210 million to $220 million $210 million to $220 million (no change) Adjusted EBITDA $520 million to $525 million N/A (1) Cash income taxes primarily include local and state income taxes as federal income taxes will be shielded by existing net operating losses and the benefit of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 tax reform legislation that was enacted in December 2017.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,450 $ 9,599 Accounts receivable, net 133,535 133,136 Income tax receivable 11,380 11,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,231 44,336 Total current assets 200,596 198,143 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,872,312 1,927,126 Investments 112,154 110,853 Goodwill 1,035,274 1,035,274 Customer relationships, net 196,754 228,959 Other intangible assets 10,927 11,483 Other assets 57,693 23,423 Total assets $ 3,485,710 $ 3,535,261 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,746 $ 32,502 Advance billings and customer deposits 46,892 47,724 Dividends payable - 27,579 Accrued compensation 55,926 64,459 Accrued interest 9,955 9,232 Accrued expense 77,589 71,650 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 29,003 30,468 Total current liabilities 264,111 283,614 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,309,117 2,303,585 Deferred income taxes 174,631 188,129 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 298,571 314,134 Other long-term liabilities 80,107 30,145 Total liabilities 3,126,537 3,119,607 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 72,076,069 and 71,187,301, shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 721 712 Additional paid-in capital 489,084 513,070 Accumulated deficit (65,486 ) (50,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (71,218 ) (53,212 ) Noncontrolling interest 6,072 5,918 Total shareholders' equity 359,173 415,654 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,485,710 $ 3,535,261

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 333,532 $ 350,221 $ 672,181 $ 706,260 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 143,780 151,358 292,099 304,274 Selling, general and administrative expenses 78,148 81,695 152,515 167,680 Depreciation and amortization 97,304 111,741 196,547 219,640 Income from operations 14,300 5,427 31,020 14,666 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (34,737 ) (32,839 ) (69,020 ) (65,555 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 249 - 249 - Other income, net 9,098 12,843 16,330 20,874 Loss before income taxes (11,090 ) (14,569 ) (21,421 ) (30,015 ) Income tax benefit (3,778 ) (4,009 ) (6,923 ) (8,257 ) Net loss (7,312 ) (10,560 ) (14,498 ) (21,758 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 75 83 154 183 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (7,387 ) $ (10,643 ) $ (14,652 ) $ (21,941 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.32 )

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,312 ) $ (10,560 ) $ (14,498 ) $ (21,758 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 97,304 111,741 196,547 219,640 Deferred income taxes - - - 2 Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings (94 ) (1,343 ) (1,212 ) 519 Non-cash, stock-based compensation 1,814 1,538 3,312 2,216 Amortization of deferred financing 1,226 1,174 2,439 2,335 Other adjustments, net 149 1,075 546 3,415 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (4,822 ) (96 ) (23,872 ) (11,998 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 88,265 103,529 163,262 194,371 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (66,374 ) (64,032 ) (119,768 ) (124,840 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 13,338 1,299 14,203 1,443 Distributions from investments - - 329 233 Other (450 ) - (450 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (53,486 ) (62,733 ) (105,686 ) (123,164 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 56,000 49,000 107,000 76,000 Payment of finance lease obligations (3,304 ) (3,104 ) (6,811 ) (6,027 ) Payment on long-term debt (51,587 ) (59,588 ) (97,175 ) (91,176 ) Repurchase of senior notes (4,294 ) - (4,294 ) - Dividends on common stock (27,868 ) (27,602 ) (55,445 ) (55,019 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,053 ) (41,294 ) (56,725 ) (76,222 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,726 (498 ) 851 (5,015 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,724 11,140 9,599 15,657 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,450 $ 10,642 $ 10,450 $ 10,642

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 88,538 $ 87,603 $ 176,664 $ 173,628 Voice services 47,136 51,322 95,206 103,483 Other 13,390 14,237 28,566 26,100 149,064 153,162 300,436 303,211 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 64,068 62,545 127,153 125,656 Video services 20,341 22,065 41,077 44,899 Voice services 45,235 51,616 91,114 103,678 129,644 136,226 259,344 274,233 Subsidies 18,134 20,979 36,293 46,234 Network access 34,198 37,338 70,789 77,053 Other products and services 2,492 2,516 5,319 5,529 Total operating revenue 333,532 350,221 672,181 706,260 Less operating revenues from divestitures - (1,417 ) - (2,871 ) $ 333,532 $ 348,804 $ 672,181 $ 703,389

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Commercial and carrier: Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $ 88,538 $ 88,126 $ 88,152 $ 87,633 $ 87,603 Voice services 47,136 48,070 49,301 50,091 51,322 Other 13,390 15,176 16,389 13,906 14,237 149,064 151,372 153,842 151,630 153,162 Consumer: Broadband (VoIP and Data) 64,068 63,085 63,598 63,865 62,545 Video services 20,341 20,736 21,649 21,790 22,065 Voice services 45,235 45,879 47,597 50,757 51,616 129,644 129,700 132,844 136,412 136,226 Subsidies 18,134 18,159 17,948 19,189 20,979 Network access 34,198 36,591 37,382 38,147 37,338 Other products and services 2,492 2,827 2,734 2,686 2,516 Total operating revenue 333,532 338,649 344,750 348,064 350,221 Less operating revenues from divestitures - - - (466 ) (1,417 ) $ 333,532 $ 338,649 $ 344,750 $ 347,598 $ 348,804

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (7,312 ) $ (10,560 ) $ (14,498 ) $ (21,758 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (3,778 ) (4,009 ) (6,923 ) (8,257 ) Interest expense, net 34,737 32,839 69,020 65,555 Depreciation and amortization 97,304 111,741 196,547 219,640 EBITDA 120,951 130,011 244,146 255,180 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 7,374 4,118 12,699 10,634 Investment income (accrual basis) (10,750 ) (12,535 ) (19,351 ) (20,324 ) Investment distributions (cash basis) 10,628 11,224 17,918 20,694 Pension/OPEB expense 1,603 1,455 3,207 2,827 Gain on extinguishment of debt (249 ) - (249 ) - Non-cash compensation (3) 1,814 1,538 3,312 2,216 Adjusted EBITDA $ 131,371 $ 135,811 $ 261,682 $ 271,227 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Range Low High Net loss $ (22 ) $ (12 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (11 ) (6 ) Interest expense, net 138 133 Depreciation and amortization 390 385 EBITDA 495 500 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 12 12 Pension/OPEB expense 6 6 Non-cash compensation (3) 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 520 $ 525 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, gain on the extinguishment of debt and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA. To enhance the information in our outlook with respect to non-GAAP metrics, we are providing a range for certain GAAP measures that are components of the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics. The provision of these ranges is in no way meant to indicate that we are explicitly or implicitly providing an outlook on those GAAP components of the reconciliation. In order to reconcile the non-GAAP financial metric to GAAP, we have used ranges for the GAAP components that arithmetically add up to the non-GAAP financial metric. While we feel reasonably comfortable about the outlook for the non-GAAP financial metrics, we fully expect that the ranges used for the GAAP components will vary from actual results. We will consider our outlook of non-GAAP financial metrics to be accurate if the specific non-GAAP metric is met or exceeded, even if the GAAP components of the reconciliation are different from those provided in an earlier reconciliation.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, Summary of Outstanding Debt: 2019 Term loans, net of discount $6,304 $ 1,787,584 Revolving loan 41,000 Senior unsecured notes due 2022, net of discount $2,611 492,784 Finance leases 26,708 Total debt as of June 30, 2019 $ 2,348,076 Less deferred debt issuance costs (9,956 ) Less cash on hand (10,450 ) Total net debt as of June 30, 2019 $ 2,327,670 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 $ 527,749 Total Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA 4.41x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (7,312 ) $ (10,560 ) $ (14,498 ) $ (21,758 ) Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 4,595 2,735 8,006 7,458 Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax (506 ) (459 ) (256 ) 1,716 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax (164 ) - (169 ) - Local switching support settlement, net of tax - - - (2,891 ) Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (10 ) 213 238 1,923 Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 1,195 1,115 2,242 1,607 Adjusted net loss $ (2,202 ) $ (6,956 ) $ (4,437 ) $ (11,945 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 70,813 70,598 70,813 70,598 Adjusted diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) Notes: Calculations above assume a 34.1% and 27.5% effective tax rate for the three months ended and 32.3% and 27.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, % Change June 30, % Change 2019 2019 in Qtr 2018 YOY Voice Connections 873,269 887,357 (1.6%) 936,576 (6.8%) Data and Internet Connections 783,008 780,720 0.3% 783,886 (0.1%) Video Connections 89,531 91,269 (1.9%) 97,853 (8.5%) Business and Broadband as % of total revenue (1) 76.2% 76.3% (0.1%) 74.5% 2.3% Fiber route network miles (long-haul and metro) 37,167 36,987 0.5% 36,568 1.6% On-net buildings 11,164 10,702 4.3% 9,674 15.4% Consumer Customers 609,876 616,091 (1.0%) 649,561 (6.1%) Consumer ARPU $70.86 $70.17 1.0% $69.47 2.0% Notes: (1) Business and Broadband revenue % includes: commercial/carrier, equipment sales and service, directory, consumer broadband and special access. (2) The sale of our local exchange carrier in Virginia resulted in a reduction of approximately 4,110 voice connections, 2,900 data and Internet connections and 4,340 consumer customers in the third quarter of 2018. Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect the sale.



