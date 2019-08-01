Xtant Medical to Issue Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before the open of the financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



Greg Jensen, Vice President, Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.

Conference Details

Conference Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 9:00 AM ET

Conference dial-in: 877-407-6184

International dial-in: 201-389-0877

Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Second Quarter 2019 Results Call

Webcast Registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com , under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( www.xtantmedical.com ) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar Partners Ltd.

Ph: 212-867-1762

Email: dcarey@lazarpartners.com



