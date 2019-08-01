Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present at the Plant Biology 2019 Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company that uses its “Trait Factory” to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries, today announced that Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Yield10’s chief science officer, will present at the Plant Biology 2019 conference, the annual meeting of the American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB). The conference is being held August 3-7 in San Jose, California.



At the Plant Biology 2019 Conference, Dr. Snell will serve as Chair for “Concurrent Symposium 20: Edited for Content” session, which is scheduled from 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm local time on Monday, August 5. Dr. Snell will moderate this session and present a talk titled “Genome editing to increase seed yield and oil content.” In the presentation, Dr. Snell will discuss strategies the Yield10 team has employed to identify and edit novel gene targets using CRISPR genome editing to improve seed yield and oil content in oilseed crops.

At the conference, Dr. Snell will also participate as a panelist in a workshop titled “Commercialization in Plant Science” being held Sunday, August 4, at 11:30am local time. Dr. Snell will also present a poster prepared by researchers at Yield10 and Yield10’s wholly owned subsidiary Metabolix Oilseeds titled “Identifying genome editing targets: Using metabolism to rationally mine genomics data.” The poster sessions are scheduled for August 4-6.

“The 'Edited for Content' session within the Plant Biology 2019 conference will provide an excellent venue for showcasing the breadth of CRISPR genome editing research ongoing within industry and academia and how editing is being deployed to drive improvements in yield performance, pest resistance and nutritional profiles in plants,” said Dr. Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “Our presentation and poster will highlight some of our recent progress in genome editing of oilseeds to increase oil content, and will discuss how our novel GRAIN computational platform takes a different approach for gene target identification by using metabolism as a starting point to mine genomics data to identify novel gene targets.”

On August 5, a copy of Dr. Snell’s slide deck as well as the conference poster will be available on the Yield10 Bioscience investor relations website .

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company which uses its “Trait Factory” to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries to achieve step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security and develop specialty crop products. Yield10 has an extensive track record of innovation based around optimizing the flow of carbon in living systems. The “Trait Factory” has two components: the “GRAIN” computational modeling platform, which is used to identify specific gene changes designed to improve crop performance, and the deployment of those changes into crops using genome-editing or traditional agricultural biotechnology approaches. The purpose of the “Trait Factory” is to engineer precise alterations to gene activity and the flow of carbon in plants to produce higher yields with lower inputs of land, water or fertilizer. Yield10 is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops such as canola, soybean, rice, wheat and corn. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

