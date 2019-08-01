Barnum Launches The Establishment

New Concept in Financial Literacy

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Barnum Financial Group, a provider of financial education in the workplace at hundreds of companies and non-profits in New England, New Jersey, and New York, announced the launch of The Establishment Barnum, a new approach to financial education and literacy focusing on young professionals.



“Our trained advisors have helped to educate thousands of people in the workplace through the Corporate Education Program,” said Paul Blanco, CEO and founder of Barnum. “We will serve people from any field or occupation, including Millennials just launching a career, or those further along in life.”

The Establishment Barnum, located in newly constructed quarters in Shelton, Connecticut, has just held its first class. The new entity will offer people from different backgrounds, occupations, and life stages the opportunity to learn about and discuss financial topics with professionals and other attendees in a friendly group setting. “Financial planning does not have to be a chore,” observed Mr. Blanco.

Topics include: Buying Your First Home, Creating a Budget, Females and Finance, The Young Professionals Guide to Financial Planning, and Wine and Investing, among others. Discussions will be led by trained and licensed professionals. The classes are educational only and free of charge with no sales presentations. Sessions will also be held on-site at company locations.

“We will foster a welcoming, informative learning atmosphere and tackle what is really on people’s minds,” Mr. Blanco noted. Millennials, for example, are often interested in more than just the basics. A recent survey found that nearly half of working Millennials have $15,000 or more in savings, and 16% have $100,000 or more.1 Some attractive topics for this group as well as Gen Z are the stock market and managing an investment portfolio, according to another survey.2 “At the same time there are pre-retirees who may want assurance that they are on the right track and retirees who can use guidance on spending decisions,” the Barnum CEO added.

To learn more about the Establishment Barnum and future classes, click on the link below:

https://www.theestablishmentbarnum.com/

For further information, please contact Patrick Connor, Public Relations, pconnor1@barnumfg.com.

1 Bank of America, “Better Money Habits Report,” 2018

2 Comet Financial Intelligence, “Top Financial Topics,” 2018

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25eb140-e44a-4e91-8f6b-46a05ec8623b.

