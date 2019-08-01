Investigation Service arrests Director of Lobito General Hospital

Lobito, ANGOLA, August 1 - The director-general of Lobito Regional Hospital in central Benguela province, Luís Varandas, was arrested on Wednesday over suspicious of embezzlement, Angop has learnt. ,

Along with the institutions’ director general, the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) also arrested the clinical and human resources directors of the hospital, Joana da Conceição and Américo dos Santos Mateus, respectively, as well as other staff of this health institution.

Contacted by ANGOP, a source from the Attorney General’s Office at Lobito’s first instance court confirmed the detention of the referred officials, pledging that further details are to be made public in the coming hours through a press release.

