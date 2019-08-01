Northland Power Announces Addition to Executive Team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) today announced the appointment of David Povall as Executive Vice President, Development, effective October 16, 2019. David will be based out of our Toronto office and will be responsible for leading the company’s development initiatives in key markets around the globe.



David brings to Northland more than 20 years of experience in the international power generation industry, including greenfield project development spanning multiple jurisdictions and technologies. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Acacia Renewables, a Macquarie-owned developer focused on the Japanese market. Prior to that, David led RES Group’s Asia-Pacific development team and has held senior roles in various teams focused on new markets and project development, across a range of technologies, throughout the UK, Australia, China, Singapore and parts of Southeast Asia.

David holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Manchester as well as a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the Imperial College London.

Northland currently has development offices based in Toronto, Houston, London, Seoul and soon in Tokyo. David will oversee and manage the local teams in each of these regions to deliver on Northland's growth objectives.

“I am very excited to welcome David to the Northland team,” noted Mike Crawley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northland. “Throughout his career, David has demonstrated a strategic and operational ability to identify and deliver business opportunities in new markets and multinational locations and build relationships across cultures. With his impressive range of experience in origination, development, finance and execution of projects, I am confident that David will be a key driver of our next chapter of growth.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean’ (natural gas) and ‘green’ (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 399 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the German North Sea and the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. In addition, the Company has a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com

David Timm, Senior Director, Public Affairs

+1 (647) 288-1206

communications@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.