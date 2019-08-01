 Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $290.0 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year

Revenue of $79.0 million, 35% growth year-over-year

Organic customer growth accelerated to 14% (16% with the NetFort acquisition)

Raising 2019 revenue growth guidance to 30% to 32%

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

“Rapid7 had another strong quarter driven by the strength of our Insight platform products. Our focus on customer growth, which we believe to be the key to our long-term growth, is paying off as we ended the second quarter with 8,400 customers,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“Based on the strength of our cloud-based subscription business, we are again raising our full-year 2019 guidance for total revenue. We have increased investments in our business, which we expect to drive higher long-term growth and sustainable profitability. These investments are well underway and we expect to execute on these in the second half of this year. Therefore, we continue to expect non-GAAP operating income to be breakeven in 2019.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 290,016 $ 198,576 46 % Number of customers (1) 8,400 7,216 16 % ARR per customer $ 34.5 $ 27.5 25 % Recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue 87 % 79 % Renewal rate 116 % 122 % (1) Includes 156 customers from the NetFort acquisition





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 63,207 $ 39,043 62 % Maintenance and support revenue 9,372 10,610 (12 )% Professional services revenue 6,380 8,788 (27 )% Total revenue $ 78,959 $ 58,441 35 % North America revenue $ 66,301 $ 49,519 34 % Rest of world revenue 12,658 8,922 42 % Total revenue $ 78,959 $ 58,441 GAAP gross profit $ 56,778 $ 41,048 GAAP gross margin 72 % 70 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 59,158 $ 42,410 Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 73 % GAAP loss from operations $ (12,180 ) $ (14,340 ) GAAP operating margin (15 )% (25 )% Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 500 $ (5,992 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 1 % (10 )% GAAP net loss $ (13,420 ) $ (14,333 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,093 $ (5,985 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,746 $ (4,247 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,483 $ (9,114 )

Recent Business Highlights

In April, we acquired NetFort Technologies Limited, a provider of end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics cloud, virtual and physical platforms, for a total cash consideration of approximately $15.0 million.

In May, Forrester Research recognized Rapid7 as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave TM : Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q2 2019 report.

: Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q2 2019 report. In June, we announced that our Insight cloud integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub, centralizing high priority security alerts and automating actions triggered by security alerts across the AWS environment.

In June, we announced the addition of Cloud Configuration Assessment to our InsightVM product. Cloud Configuration Assessment gives customers additional visibility into configuration risk within AWS environments.

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables contained in this press release.

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates total revenue, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Third Quarter 2019 Full-Year 2019 Revenue $ 79.2 to $ 80.8 $ 318.0 $ 321.0 Year-over-year growth 27 % to 29 % 30 % 32 % Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (2.5 ) to $ (1.5 ) Breakeven Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) to $ (0.02 ) $0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding 49.2 52.3

Guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2019 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2019 represent basic shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net loss. The weighted average shares outstanding for full-year 2019 represent diluted shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Rapid7 will host a conference call today, August 1, 2019, to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 (access code 8956899) until August 8, 2019. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. 8,400 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, follow-on public offering costs, and litigation-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and dilutive share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the 1.25% convertible senior note issued in August 2018.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. In August 2018, we issued $230 million of convertible senior notes, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 1.25%. The imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately 7.37%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us related to significant litigation outside the ordinary course of business. We believe it is useful to exclude such expenses because we do not consider such amounts to be part of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related expenses and follow-on public offering costs. We exclude acquisition-related expenses and follow-on public offering costs as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. In connection with the issuance of our convertible senior notes, we entered into capped call transactions to offset potential dilution from the embedded conversion feature in the notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share to provide investors with useful information in evaluating the financial performance of the company on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, and (8) certain other items. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using this non-GAAP financial measure, including that other companies may calculate this measure differently than we do, that it does not reflect our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures and that it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital and excludes some items that are cash based.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has (1) an active Rapid7 contract or a contract that expired within 90 days or less of the applicable measurement date; and for Logentries products, those customers with a contract value equal to or greater than $2,400 per year, or (2) purchased Rapid7 professional services within the 12 months preceding the applicable measurement date.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Recurring Revenue. We define recurring revenue as revenue from term software licenses, content subscriptions, managed services, cloud-based subscriptions and maintenance and support.

Renewal Rate. We calculate our renewal rate by dividing the dollar value of renewed customer agreements, including upsells and cross-sells of additional products, but excluding professional services, in a trailing 12-month period by the dollar value of the corresponding customer agreements.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our anticipated total revenue and our future financial and business performance for the third quarter and full-year 2019, market opportunities, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, our transition to a subscription business model, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to integrate acquired operations, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2019, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,569 $ 99,565 Short-term investments 119,138 159,210 Accounts receivable, net 69,289 74,935 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 13,851 12,321 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,416 9,746 Total current assets 344,263 355,777 Long-term investments 18,680 44,892 Property and equipment, net 51,860 17,523 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,417 — Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 29,275 27,634 Goodwill 97,866 88,420 Intangible assets, net 29,726 23,955 Other assets 5,192 1,168 Total assets $ 636,279 $ 559,369 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,975 $ 7,048 Accrued expenses 33,069 37,376 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,057 — Deferred revenue, current portion 199,048 189,855 Other current liabilities 126 707 Total current liabilities 251,275 234,986 Convertible senior notes, net 179,791 174,688 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 71,722 — Deferred revenue, non-current portion 44,944 58,716 Other long-term liabilities 1,023 3,660 Total liabilities 548,755 472,050 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 488 476 Treasury stock (4,764 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 581,127 556,223 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 351 (31 ) Accumulated deficit (489,678 ) (464,585 ) Total stockholders’ equity 87,524 87,319 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 636,279 $ 559,369







RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Products $ 63,207 $ 39,043 $ 119,495 $ 74,322 Maintenance and support 9,372 10,610 18,929 21,363 Professional services 6,380 8,788 13,720 17,271 Total revenue 78,959 58,441 152,144 112,956 Cost of revenue: Products 14,556 9,650 27,041 18,086 Maintenance and support 2,081 2,007 3,965 3,856 Professional services 5,544 5,736 11,148 12,045 Total cost of revenue 22,181 17,393 42,154 33,987 Total gross profit 56,778 41,048 109,990 78,969 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,626 16,082 37,491 32,804 Sales and marketing 38,172 31,157 73,310 60,209 General and administrative 11,160 8,149 21,113 16,881 Total operating expenses 68,958 55,388 131,914 109,894 Loss from operations (12,180 ) (14,340 ) (21,924 ) (30,925 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,582 464 3,313 707 Interest expense (3,312 ) — (6,541 ) (2 ) Other income (expense), net (29 ) (326 ) (235 ) (248 ) Loss before income taxes (13,939 ) (14,202 ) (25,387 ) (30,468 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (519 ) 131 (294 ) 226 Net loss $ (13,420 ) $ (14,333 ) $ (25,093 ) $ (30,694 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 48,451,562 46,279,947 48,141,474 45,746,513







RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,420 ) $ (14,333 ) $ (25,093 ) $ (30,694 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,944 2,678 7,371 5,077 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,594 — 5,104 — Stock-based compensation expense 10,430 7,350 19,064 13,575 Provision for doubtful accounts 916 300 1,353 456 Deferred income taxes (761 ) — (761 ) — Foreign currency re-measurement loss (58 ) 324 191 471 Other non-cash (income) expense (568 ) (19 ) (1,290 ) (71 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,180 ) (10,136 ) 4,549 24,586 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (2,078 ) (2,818 ) (3,172 ) (4,531 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,394 ) (412 ) (9,334 ) (3,602 ) Accounts payable 2,118 (828 ) 2,184 2,391 Accrued expenses 6,378 3,511 (7,312 ) (7,806 ) Deferred revenue 7,038 5,494 (5,066 ) (1,001 ) Other liabilities (476 ) (225 ) 1,129 (669 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,483 (9,114 ) (11,083 ) (1,818 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (14,621 ) — (14,621 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (9,249 ) (3,503 ) (17,712 ) (5,650 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (1,551 ) (720 ) (3,152 ) (1,413 ) Purchases of investments (9,403 ) (6,195 ) (72,432 ) (10,655 ) Sales/maturities of investments 67,564 19,066 140,302 33,128 Net cash provided by investing activities 32,740 8,648 32,385 15,410 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on public offering, net of offering costs of $608 — (324 ) — 30,907 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,860 ) (543 ) (2,839 ) (1,005 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 2,634 1,632 Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,340 2,696 6,058 4,657 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,480 1,829 5,853 36,191 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3 ) (278 ) (151 ) (314 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,700 1,085 27,004 49,469 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,869 100,146 99,565 51,762 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 126,569 $ 101,231 $ 126,569 $ 101,231







RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP gross profit $ 56,778 $ 41,048 $ 109,990 $ 78,969 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 718 469 1,291 843 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 1,662 893 3,020 1,801 Non-GAAP gross profit. $ 59,158 $ 42,410 $ 114,301 $ 81,613 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.9 % 72.6 % 75.1 % 72.3 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 48,651 $ 29,393 $ 92,454 $ 56,236 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 207 157 364 282 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,662 893 3,020 1,801 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 50,520 $ 30,443 $ 95,838 $ 58,319 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 79.9 % 78.0 % 80.2 % 78.5 % GAAP gross profit - Maintenance and support. $ 7,291 $ 8,603 $ 14,964 $ 17,507 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 166 60 286 88 Non-GAAP gross profit - Maintenance and support $ 7,457 $ 8,663 $ 15,250 $ 17,595 Non-GAAP gross margin - Maintenance and support 79.6 % 81.6 % 80.6 % 82.4 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 836 $ 3,052 $ 2,572 $ 5,226 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 345 252 641 473 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,181 $ 3,304 $ 3,213 $ 5,699 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 18.5 % 37.6 % 23.4 % 33.0 % GAAP Loss from operations $ (12,180 ) $ (14,340 ) $ (21,924 ) $ (30,925 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 10,430 7,350 19,064 13,575 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 1,698 933 3,095 1,881 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 297 — 514 — Add: Follow-on public offering costs4 — 65 — 205 Add: Litigation-related expenses5 255 — 328 400 Non-GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ 500 $ (5,992 ) $ 1,077 $ (14,864 ) GAAP Net loss $ (13,420 ) $ (14,333 ) $ (25,093 ) $ (30,694 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 10,430 7,350 19,064 13,575 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 1,698 933 3,095 1,881 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 297 — 514 — Add: Follow-on public offering costs4 — 65 — 205 Add: Litigation-related expenses5 255 — 328 400 Add: Release of valuation allowance, acquisition-related (761 ) — (761 ) — Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,594 — 5,104 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1,093 $ (5,985 ) $ 2,251 $ (14,633 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.67 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.30 0.18 0.57 0.35 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.32 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.67 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.30 0.18 0.56 0.35 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 48,451,562 46,279,947 48,141,474 45,746,513 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation: Basic 48,451,562 46,279,947 48,141,474 45,746,513 Diluted 52,035,868 46,279,947 51,611,858 45,746,513 1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 718 $ 469 $ 1,291 $ 843 Research and development 4,054 2,850 7,228 5,416 Sales and marketing 2,942 2,055 5,406 3,618 General and administrative 2,716 1,976 5,139 3,698 2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,662 $ 893 $ 3,020 $ 1,801 Sales and marketing 35 38 73 77 General and administrative 1 2 2 3 3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 297 $ — $ 514 $ — 4 Includes follow-on public offering costs as follows: General and administrative $ — $ 65 $ — $ 205 5 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 255 $ — $ 328 $ 400







RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net loss $ (13,420 ) $ (14,333 ) $ (25,093 ) $ (30,694 ) Interest income (1,582 ) (464 ) (3,313 ) (707 ) Interest expense 3,312 — 6,541 2 Other (income) expense, net. 29 326 235 248 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (519 ) 131 (294 ) 226 Depreciation expense 2,056 1,642 3,906 3,025 Amortization of intangible assets 1,888 1,036 3,465 2,052 Stock-based compensation expense 10,430 7,350 19,064 13,575 Acquisition-related expenses 297 — 514 — Follow-on public offering costs — 65 — 205 Litigation-related expenses 255 — 328 400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,746 $ (4,247 ) $ 5,353 $ (11,668 )







