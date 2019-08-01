TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
- 8.9% increase in net sales
- 260 bps gross margin expansion
- 11.5% operating margin, 11.6% on an adjusted basis, up 210 bps
- $1.51 net income per diluted share, $1.43 on an adjusted basis
- 33.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA
- 260 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 14.2%
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild reported another strong quarter, led by TruTeam’s growth in both commercial and residential new construction. Operating margins at TruTeam and Service Partners expanded as we continue to drive operational efficiencies throughout our Company.
“Once again, our results demonstrate the strengths of our uniquely diversified business model, along with our focus on profitable growth. We look forward to a solid second half of the year.”
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2018)
- Net sales increased 8.9% to $660.1 million, primarily driven by acquisitions and increased selling prices in both operating segments. Same branch contributed 95.2% of total revenue.
- Gross margin increased 260 basis points to 26.5%.
- Operating profit was $76.0 million, compared to operating profit of $43.7 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $76.4 million, compared to $57.8 million, a 32.2% improvement.
- Operating margin was 11.5%, up 430 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 210 basis points to 11.6%.
- Net income was $52.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $49.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $36.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $94.0 million, compared to $70.6 million, a 33.2% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 260 basis points to 14.2%.
- Incremental EBITDA margin was 43.3%. On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA was $87.7 million, a 24.3% increase, and incremental EBITDA margin was 76.3%.
- At June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $141.8 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $187.1 million for total liquidity of $328.9 million.
Six Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to six months ended June 30, 2018)
- Net sales increased 16.6% to $1,279.4 million. On a same branch basis, revenue increased 5.2% to $1,154.5 million.
- Gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 25.8%.
- Operating profit was $132.7 million, compared to operating profit of $77.6 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $135.5 million, compared to $96.0 million, a 41.2% improvement.
- Operating margin was 10.4%. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 190 basis points to 10.6%.
- Net income was $90.0 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $53.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $86.1 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $63.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $168.6 million, compared to $116.6 million, a 44.6% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.2%, a 260-basis point improvement.
- Incremental EBITDA margin was 28.6%. On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA grew 24.3% to $144.9 million and incremental EBITDA margin was 49.5%.
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2018)
|TruTeam
|3 Months
Ended
6/30/19
|6 Months
Ended
6/30/19
|Service Partners
|3 Months
Ended
6/30/19
|6 Months
Ended
6/30/19
|Sales
|$
|483,028
|$
|932,410
|Sales
|$
|213,487
|$
|417,951
|Change
|Change
|Volume
|1.4
|%
|2.7
|%
|Volume
|(2.6
|%)
|(2.5
|%)
|Price
|4.3
|%
|5.1
|%
|Price
|5.1
|%
|5.9
|%
|M&A
|6.8
|%
|15.1
|%
|M&A
|1.3
|%
|2.8
|%
|Total Change
|12.5
|%
|22.9
|%
|Total Change
|3.8
|%
|6.2
|%
|Operating Margin
|14.2
|%
|12.8
|%
|Operating Margin
|9.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|Change
|260
|bps
|240
|bps
|Change
|20
|bps
|40
|bps
|Adj. Operating Margin
|14.2
|%
|12.9
|%
|Adj. Operating Margin
|9.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|Change
|260
|bps
|240
|bps
|Change
|20
|bps
|40
|bps
Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
On July 15, the Company acquired Viking Insulation based in Burbank, California. Viking focuses on fiberglass installation in a wide variety of light commercial and residential projects. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, Viking generated approximately $9.0 million in revenue.
Volas stated, “Viking Insulation is an outstanding addition to TruTeam. Viking has operated in Southern California for 35 years with strong customer relationships throughout the region. Acquisitions remain our top capital allocation priority. Our dedicated M&A team is working with a healthy pipeline of prospects, some of which we expect will become valuable additions to TopBuild over the next several quarters.”
Share Repurchases
In the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 196,885 shares at an average price of $75.57 per share. These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase authorization announced on February 26, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, approximately $180 million of the $200 million authorization remained.
2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
The Company has lowered its outlook for housing starts for 2019 to a range of 1.23 million to 1.27 million from the previous range of 1.26 million to 1.3 million starts. Accordingly, the high end of the Company’s revenue outlook has been lowered by $30 million while the low end of its revenue range remains unchanged. The Company has also raised the low and high end of its adjusted EBITDA outlook by $15 million and $5 million, respectively.
|2019
|Low
|High
|Revenue
|$2,610M
|$2,640M
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$345M
|$355M
|*See table below for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|Assumptions ($ in millions):
|2019
|Low
|High
|Housing Starts
|1,230K
|1,270K
|Estimated net income
|$
|170.5
|$
|185.6
|Interest Expense and other, net
|$
|38.9
|$
|35.9
|Income tax expense
|$
|61.5
|$
|66.9
|Depreciation and Amortization
|$
|54.0
|$
|50.0
|Share based compensation
|$
|14.6
|$
|12.1
This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. This outlook does not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual 2019 results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 1, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 225-2706. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801
|TopBuild Corp.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|$
|660,112
|$
|605,969
|$
|1,279,442
|$
|1,097,412
|Cost of sales
|485,190
|460,928
|948,824
|841,353
|Gross profit
|174,922
|145,041
|330,618
|256,059
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|98,883
|101,360
|197,960
|178,486
|Operating profit
|76,039
|43,681
|132,658
|77,573
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(9,631
|)
|(7,322
|)
|(19,232
|)
|(9,645
|)
|Other, net
|526
|82
|858
|115
|Other expense, net
|(9,105
|)
|(7,240
|)
|(18,374
|)
|(9,530
|)
|Income before income taxes
|66,934
|36,441
|114,284
|68,043
|Income tax expense
|(14,883
|)
|(9,288
|)
|(24,249
|)
|(14,503
|)
|Net income
|$
|52,051
|$
|27,153
|$
|90,035
|$
|53,540
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.53
|$
|0.77
|$
|2.64
|$
|1.53
|Diluted
|$
|1.51
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.60
|$
|1.49
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|33,976,169
|35,102,429
|34,072,314
|35,081,292
|Diluted
|34,557,664
|35,837,102
|34,630,048
|35,828,290
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|141,767
|$
|100,929
|Receivables, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,199 and $3,676 at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively
|444,823
|407,106
|Inventories, net
|150,282
|168,977
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,416
|27,685
|Total current assets
|748,288
|704,697
|Right of use assets
|90,735
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|172,719
|167,961
|Goodwill
|1,363,738
|1,364,016
|Other intangible assets, net
|189,041
|199,387
|Deferred tax assets, net
|12,033
|13,176
|Other assets
|4,569
|5,294
|Total assets
|$
|2,581,123
|$
|2,454,531
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|288,985
|$
|313,172
|Current portion of long-term debt
|32,261
|26,852
|Accrued liabilities
|100,282
|104,236
|Short-term lease liabilities
|36,527
|—
|Total current liabilities
|458,055
|444,260
|Long-term debt
|705,626
|716,622
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|174,269
|176,212
|Long-term portion of insurance reserves
|43,856
|43,434
|Long-term lease liabilities
|57,312
|—
|Other liabilities
|359
|1,905
|Total liabilities
|1,439,477
|1,382,433
|EQUITY
|1,141,646
|1,072,098
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,581,123
|$
|2,454,531
|As of
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Other Financial Data
|Receivable days †
|53
|45
|Inventory days †
|29
|31
|Accounts payable days †
|78
|66
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable †
|$
|306,119
|$
|271,007
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)‡
|11.9
|%
|11.1
|%
|† Adjusted for remaining acquisition day one balance sheet items
|‡ Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|90,035
|$
|53,540
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,538
|15,185
|Share-based compensation
|7,485
|5,397
|Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
|561
|487
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|779
|422
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(50
|)
|123
|Provision for bad debt expense
|3,688
|1,672
|Loss from inventory obsolescence
|1,251
|928
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(21
|)
|375
|Change in certain assets and liabilities
|Receivables, net
|(41,489
|)
|(22,382
|)
|Inventories, net
|17,391
|(11,517
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,969
|(5,363
|)
|Accounts payable
|(23,823
|)
|220
|Accrued liabilities
|(1,131
|)
|2,901
|Other, net
|1,081
|(595
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|96,264
|41,393
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(21,982
|)
|(27,521
|)
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired of $15,756 in 2018
|—
|(499,050
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|1,961
|427
|Other, net
|22
|23
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(19,999
|)
|(526,121
|)
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|4,998
|515,066
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(11,364
|)
|(8,033
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|—
|(7,717
|)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|—
|90,000
|Repayment of revolving credit facility
|—
|(90,000
|)
|Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
|(8,471
|)
|(4,531
|)
|Repurchase of shares of common stock
|(19,499
|)
|—
|Payment of contingent consideration
|(1,091
|)
|(841
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(35,427
|)
|493,944
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|Increase for the period
|40,838
|9,216
|Beginning of period
|100,929
|56,521
|End of period
|$
|141,767
|$
|65,737
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|110,192
|$
|—
|Accruals for property and equipment
|497
|864
|TopBuild Corp.
|Segment Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
|TruTeam
|Sales
|$
|483,028
|$
|429,423
|12.5
|%
|$
|932,410
|$
|758,817
|22.9
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|68,423
|$
|49,635
|$
|119,722
|$
|78,965
|Operating margin, as reported
|14.2
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.8
|%
|10.4
|%
|Rationalization charges
|81
|236
|199
|453
|Acquisition related costs
|277
|—
|403
|—
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|68,781
|$
|49,871
|$
|120,324
|$
|79,418
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|14.2
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.9
|%
|10.5
|%
|Service Partners
|Sales
|$
|213,487
|$
|205,621
|3.8
|%
|$
|417,951
|$
|393,387
|6.2
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|21,151
|$
|20,009
|$
|41,748
|$
|37,912
|Operating margin, as reported
|9.9
|%
|9.7
|%
|10.0
|%
|9.6
|%
|Rationalization charges
|—
|—
|109
|25
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|21,151
|$
|20,009
|$
|41,857
|$
|37,937
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|9.9
|%
|9.7
|%
|10.0
|%
|9.6
|%
|Total
|Sales before eliminations
|$
|696,515
|$
|635,044
|$
|1,350,361
|$
|1,152,204
|Intercompany eliminations
|(36,403
|)
|(29,075
|)
|(70,919
|)
|(54,792
|)
|Net sales after eliminations
|$
|660,112
|$
|605,969
|8.9
|%
|$
|1,279,442
|$
|1,097,412
|16.6
|%
|Operating profit, as reported - segments
|$
|89,574
|$
|69,644
|$
|161,470
|$
|116,877
|General corporate expense, net
|(7,130
|)
|(20,686
|)
|(16,734
|)
|(29,579
|)
|Intercompany eliminations and other adjustments
|(6,405
|)
|(5,277
|)
|(12,078
|)
|(9,725
|)
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|76,039
|$
|43,681
|$
|132,658
|$
|77,573
|Operating margin, as reported
|11.5
|%
|7.2
|%
|10.4
|%
|7.1
|%
|Rationalization charges †
|142
|4,341
|1,969
|5,138
|Acquisition related costs
|251
|9,799
|903
|13,281
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|76,432
|$
|57,821
|$
|135,530
|$
|95,992
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|11.6
|%
|9.5
|%
|10.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|Share-based compensation
|4,513
|2,995
|7,485
|5,397
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,062
|9,743
|25,538
|15,185
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|94,007
|$
|70,559
|$
|168,553
|$
|116,574
|EBITDA margin, as adjusted
|14.2
|%
|11.6
|%
|13.2
|%
|10.6
|%
|Sales change period over period
|54,143
|182,030
|EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
|23,448
|51,979
|EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change
|43.3
|%
|28.6
|%
|† Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations
|Net sales
|$
|660,112
|$
|605,969
|$
|1,279,442
|$
|1,097,412
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|174,922
|$
|145,041
|$
|330,618
|$
|256,059
|Rationalization charges
|—
|155
|—
|155
|Gross profit, as adjusted
|$
|174,922
|$
|145,196
|$
|330,618
|$
|256,214
|Gross margin, as reported
|26.5
|%
|23.9
|%
|25.8
|%
|23.3
|%
|Gross margin, as adjusted
|26.5
|%
|24.0
|%
|25.8
|%
|23.3
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|76,039
|$
|43,681
|$
|132,658
|$
|77,573
|Rationalization charges
|142
|4,341
|1,969
|5,138
|Acquisition related costs
|251
|9,799
|903
|13,281
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|76,432
|$
|57,821
|$
|135,530
|$
|95,992
|Operating margin, as reported
|11.5
|%
|7.2
|%
|10.4
|%
|7.1
|%
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|11.6
|%
|9.5
|%
|10.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
|Income before income taxes, as reported
|$
|66,934
|$
|36,441
|$
|114,284
|$
|68,043
|Rationalization charges
|142
|4,341
|1,969
|5,138
|Acquisition related costs
|251
|9,799
|903
|13,281
|Income before income taxes, as adjusted
|67,327
|50,581
|117,156
|86,462
|Tax rate at 26.5% and 27.0% for 2019 and 2018, respectively
|(17,842
|)
|(13,657
|)
|(31,046
|)
|(23,345
|)
|Income, as adjusted
|$
|49,485
|$
|36,924
|$
|86,110
|$
|63,117
|Income per common share, as adjusted
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.03
|$
|2.49
|$
|1.76
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|34,557,664
|35,837,102
|34,630,048
|35,828,290
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|Same branch:
|Installation segment
|$
|453,820
|$
|429,423
|$
|817,717
|$
|758,817
|Distribution segment
|210,805
|205,621
|406,881
|393,387
|Eliminations
|(36,241
|)
|(29,075
|)
|(70,057
|)
|(54,792
|)
|Total same branch
|628,384
|605,969
|1,154,541
|1,097,412
|Acquisitions (a):
|Installation segment
|$
|29,208
|$
|—
|$
|114,693
|$
|—
|Distribution segment
|2,682
|—
|11,070
|—
|Eliminations
|(162
|)
|—
|(862
|)
|—
|Total acquisitions
|31,728
|—
|124,901
|—
|Total
|$
|660,112
|$
|605,969
|$
|1,279,442
|$
|1,097,412
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|Same branch
|$
|87,671
|$
|70,559
|$
|144,875
|$
|116,574
|Acquisitions (a)
|6,336
|—
|23,678
|—
|Total
|$
|94,007
|$
|70,559
|$
|168,553
|$
|116,574
|EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
|Same branch (b)
|14.0
|%
|12.5
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|20.0
|%
|19.0
|%
|Total (d)
|14.2
|%
|11.6
|%
|13.2
|%
|10.6
|%
|As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of incremental sales
|Same branch (e)
|76.3
|%
|49.5
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|20.0
|%
|19.0
|%
|Total (f)
|43.3
|%
|28.6
|%
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twevle months
|(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
|(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
|(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
|(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
|(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
|TopBuild Corp.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income, as reported
|$
|52,051
|$
|27,153
|$
|90,035
|$
|53,540
|Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|9,105
|7,240
|18,374
|9,530
|Income tax expense
|14,883
|9,288
|24,249
|14,503
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,062
|9,743
|25,538
|15,185
|Share-based compensation
|4,513
|2,995
|7,485
|5,397
|Rationalization charges
|142
|4,341
|1,969
|5,138
|Acquisition related costs
|251
|9,799
|903
|13,281
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|94,007
|$
|70,559
|$
|168,553
|$
|116,574
|TopBuild Corp.
|
2019 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
|(dollars in millions)
|Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2019
|Low
|High
|Estimated net income
|$
|170.5
|$
|185.6
|Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|38.9
|35.9
|Income tax expense
|61.5
|66.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|54.0
|50.0
|Share-based compensation
|14.6
|12.1
|Rationalization charges
|4.0
|2.5
|Acquisition related costs
|1.5
|2.0
|Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|345.0
|$
|355.0
