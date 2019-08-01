Western Potash Appoints New CEO and President

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (FSE: WR0) (“Western” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash Corp. has appointed Mr. Fritz Venter as new CEO and President effective August 1, 2019. Mr. Venter has also been appointed as COO and board director of Western Resources Corp. He will lead the Project team to successfully develop the Milestone Potash Phase I Project. Prior to joining Western Potash, Mr. Fritz Venter was Senior Vice President and General Manager for a major EPC company in Canada responsible for its Global Mining & Metallurgy.

Mr. Venter brings with him more than 34 years of experience with a number of the biggest international engineering and construction companies in the world, spanning industries including mining and metals, heavy oil, petrochemicals, refineries, power, fertilizer, and chemical industries. Fritz has managed offices and projects of various sizes around the world. He has worked in most areas of engineering, project execution and department and corporate management and connects an in-depth understanding of the actual operations, with the technical engineering and practical construction. He has a Mechanical Engineering background, and holds a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering (operations management) and Master of Project Management.

In those positions Mr. Venter has both managed “status quo” businesses as well as transformed existing ones. His vision is to transform the Western Potash Phase I Project into a multi-million tonne potash business, Mr. Venter commented: “Western Potash is a unique opportunity to not only build an innovative and environmentally friendly project, but a new business that will revolutionize the global Potash market. More than this I welcome the challenge of brining other projects into the Western Resources portfolio that compliments the vision of connecting Eastern capital with Global projects and markets”.

Mr. Bill Xue, President and CEO of Western Resources commented: “We are fortunate and delighted to have Mr. Venter join the team. He is a world-class project leader with unique and strategic vision, extensive project experience, and innovative insights as well as responsible fiscal control ideas that totally aligns with the Company. This appointment sends a clear signal that Western Potash has assembled a competitive project team that consists of experienced professionals and managers in all major project areas. We are confident that Mr. Venter will lead the team to deliver a successful potash project, paving a solid foundation for the preparation of the Milestone Phase II Project”.

Bill Xue

President & CEO

Western Resources Corp.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the filing and results of the Technical Report. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jerry Zhang, Corporate Secretary, at 604-689-9378.



