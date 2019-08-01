AAON Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON) today announced its operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net sales were $119.4 million, up 9.0% from $109.6 million in 2018. Net income was $13.0 million, an increase of 10.9% from $11.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $233.3 million, increasing 11.8% from $209 million in 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $23.9 million, up 49.6% from $16.0 million in 2018.

Our backlog at June 30, 2019, increased 18.3% to $179.6 million, from $151.8 million at December 31, 2018, and increased 15.0% from $156.6 million at June 30, 2018.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.25, an increase of 13.6% from $0.22 for the same period in 2018, based upon 52.7 million and 52.7 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Earnings per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.45, an increase of 50.0% from $0.30 in 2018, based upon 52.6 million and 52.8 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Gross profit, benefiting from moderating raw material costs and improved productivity, increased 30.2% to $56.0 million (24.0% of sales) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, versus $43.0 million (20.6% of sales) for the same period a year ago.

Norman H. Asbjornson, CEO, said, "In the fourth quarter of 2018 we became aware of the need for additional sheet metal fabrication equipment and ordered four additional systems at that time. However, due to the substantial increase in business, we pushed our existing equipment as hard as possible which caused additional downtime on the equipment, thus limiting the amount of additional growth we were able to attain. As the year has progressed we experienced strengthening demand and thus recently ordered another four machines, totaling eight machines on order."

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.0% to $13.5 million (11.3% of sales) from $13.1 million (11.9% of sales) as compared to the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.1% to $24.5 million (10.5% of sales) compared to $23.3 million (11.2% of sales) for the same period a year ago.

Mr. Asbjornson continued, "Our financial condition at June 30, 2019 remained strong with a current ratio of 2.9:1, including cash and investments totaling $17.7 million, and we continue to operate debt free."

Gary Fields, President, stated, "Our recently purchased Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines started to arrive in early July and will continue to arrive throughout 2019, with the final machine scheduled to arrive January of 2020. Each Salvagnini system will be in full production within 45 days of arrival. Furthermore, we have taken significant steps to improve our sheet metal fabrication equipment maintenance and production capabilities through the hiring of a former long-term Salvagnini employee to implement and oversee strengthened maintenance and replacement initiatives."

Mr. Fields concluded, "We believe the steps taken to address our manufacturing capacity issues will allow us to see improvements in our overall operations as the year progresses."

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 119,437 $ 109,588 $ 233,259 $ 208,670 Cost of sales 89,262 82,003 177,291 165,695 Gross profit 30,175 27,585 55,968 42,975 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,481 13,086 24,482 23,305 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 6 (4 ) 290 (11 ) Income from operations 16,688 14,503 31,196 19,681 Interest income, net 31 67 40 135 Other expense, net 17 12 (9 ) 6 Income before taxes 16,736 14,582 31,227 19,822 Income tax provision 3,775 2,891 7,364 3,871 Net income $ 12,961 $ 11,691 $ 23,863 $ 15,951 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 $ 0.30 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,120,272 52,383,842 52,087,626 52,348,912 Diluted 52,747,199 52,717,787 52,589,845 52,754,045







AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,683 $ 1,994 Certificates of deposit 4,000 — Accounts receivable, net 68,933 54,078 Income tax receivable 3,246 6,104 Note receivable 28 27 Inventories, net 77,044 77,612 Prepaid expenses and other 1,696 1,046 Total current assets 168,630 140,861 Property, plant and equipment: Land 3,125 3,114 Buildings 99,193 97,393 Machinery and equipment 219,438 212,779 Furniture and fixtures 17,107 16,597 Total property, plant and equipment 338,863 329,883 Less: Accumulated depreciation 171,232 166,880 Property, plant and equipment, net 167,631 163,003 Intangible assets, net 389 506 Goodwill 3,229 3,229 Right of use assets 1,764 — Note receivable 608 598 Total assets $ 342,251 $ 308,197 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ — $ — Accounts payable 7,885 10,616 Dividends payable 8,355 — Accrued liabilities 42,713 37,455 Total current liabilities 58,953 48,071 Deferred tax liabilities 14,938 10,826 Other long-term liabilities 3,791 1,801 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,118,180 and 51,991,242 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 209 208 Additional paid-in capital 1,586 — Retained earnings 262,774 247,291 Total stockholders' equity 264,569 247,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 342,251 $ 308,197







AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 23,863 $ 15,951 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,760 8,438 Amortization of bond premiums — 8 Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 128 89 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,153 299 Share-based compensation 5,073 3,699 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 290 (11 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (13 ) 15 Interest income on note receivable (26 ) 14 Deferred income taxes 4,112 438 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,983 ) (2,087 ) Income taxes 2,858 (3,328 ) Inventories (585 ) 1,400 Prepaid expenses and other (650 ) (935 ) Accounts payable (2,592 ) 12,974 Deferred revenue 172 (931 ) Accrued liabilities 5,312 213 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,872 36,246 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (16,784 ) (25,925 ) Cash paid in business combination — (6,377 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 59 11 Investment in certificates of deposits (6,000 ) (7,200 ) Maturities of certificates of deposits 2,000 4,560 Purchases of investments held to maturity — (9,001 ) Maturities of investments — 11,620 Proceeds from called investments — 495 Principal payments from note receivable 28 16 Net cash used in investing activities (20,697 ) (31,801 ) Financing Activities Stock options exercised 7,685 2,299 Repurchase of stock (10,191 ) (11,539 ) Employee taxes paid by withholding shares



(980 ) (808 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,486 ) (10,048 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,689 (5,603 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,994 21,457 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,683 $ 15,854

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), an additional non-GAAP financial measure is provided and reconciled in the following table. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company’s business trends and operating performance.

EBITDAX

EBITDAX (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations.

The Company defines EBITDAX as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) amortization of bond premiums, (3) share-based compensation, (4) interest (income) expense and (5) income tax expense. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company’s EBITDAX measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net Income, a GAAP measure $ 12,961 $ 11,691 $ 23,863 $ 15,951 Depreciation and amortization 5,846 4,309 11,760 8,438 Amortization of bond premiums — 3 — 8 Share-based compensation 3,043 1,975 5,073 3,699 Interest income (31 ) (70 ) (40 ) (143 ) Income tax expense 3,775 2,891 7,364 3,871 EBITDAX, a non-GAAP measure $ 25,594 $ 20,799 $ 48,020 $ 31,824



