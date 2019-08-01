Endurance International Group Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
- GAAP revenue of $278.2 million
- Net loss of $26.2 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $76.3 million
- Cash flow from operations of $59.7 million
- Free cash flow of $47.6 million
- Total subscribers on platform were approximately 4.769 million at June 30, 2019
/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“We are pleased with our progress simplifying our operations and executing our 2019 plans across the company,” commented Jeffrey H. Fox, president and chief executive officer of Endurance International Group. “The team is focused on delivering increasing solution value to the customers of our two scale businesses, email marketing and web presence. We are pleased with the progress in our net customer trends and remain focused on executing our transition to revenue growth in the second half of 2019.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $278.2 million, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to $287.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $26.2 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $76.3 million, a decrease of 10.2 percent compared to $85.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $59.7 million, an increase of 99.7 percent compared to $29.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.
- Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and financed equipment obligations, for the second quarter of 2019 was $47.6 million, an increase of 137.2 percent compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter Operating Highlights
- Total subscribers on platform at June 30, 2019 were approximately 4.769 million, compared to approximately 4.918 million subscribers at June 30, 2018 and approximately 4.802 million subscribers at December 31, 2018. See “Total Subscribers” below.
- Average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.42, compared to $19.32 for the second quarter of 2018 and $19.50 for the fourth quarter of 2018. See “Average Revenue Per Subscriber” below.
Fiscal 2019 Guidance
For the full year ending December 31, 2019, and as of the date of this release, August 1, 2019, the Company continues to expect:
|
2018 Actual
as Reported
|
Guidance
(as of August 1, 2019)
|GAAP revenue
|$1.145 billion
|$1.120 to $1.140 billion
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$338 million
|$300 to $320 million
|Free cash flow
|$129 million
|$110 to $120 million
Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release.
First and Second Quarter 2018 Income Tax Expense Revision
As originally disclosed in third quarter of 2018, the Company revised its deferred income tax provision for the first and second quarter of 2018 to reflect a revision that favorably impacted net income (loss) for these periods. This revision did not impact the previously reported figures for Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Flow from Operations or Free Cash Flow.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Endurance International Group’s second quarter 2019 financial results teleconference and webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2019. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial (888) 734-0328 at least ten minutes prior to the call. Endurance International Group will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.endurance.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, develop projections and make strategic business decisions. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or includes amounts that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. For example, adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, which has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the additional information about adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow shown below, including the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net (loss) income, excluding the impact of interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization of other intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, transaction expenses and charges, (gain) loss of unconsolidated entities, impairment of other long-lived assets, SEC investigations reserve, and shareholder litigation reserve. We view adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure and believe it helps investors evaluate and compare our core operating performance from period to period.
Free Cash Flow, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and financed equipment obligations. We believe that FCF provides investors with an indicator of our ability to generate positive cash flows after meeting our obligations with regard to capital expenditures (including financed equipment obligations).
Key Operating Metrics
Total Subscribers - We define total subscribers as the approximate number of subscribers that, as of the end of a period, are identified as subscribing directly to our products on a paid basis, excluding accounts that access our solutions via resellers or that purchase only domain names from us. Subscribers of more than one brand, and subscribers with more than one distinct billing relationship or subscription with us, are counted as separate subscribers. Total subscribers for a period reflects adjustments to add or subtract subscribers as we integrate acquisitions and/or are otherwise able to identify subscribers that meet, or do not meet, this definition of total subscribers. In the second quarter of 2019, these adjustments had a negligible impact on our total subscriber count.
Average Revenue Per Subscriber (ARPS) - We calculate ARPS as the amount of revenue we recognize in a period, including marketing development funds and other revenue not received from subscribers, divided by the average of the number of total subscribers at the beginning of the period and at the end of the period, which we refer to as average subscribers for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. See definition of “Total Subscribers” above. ARPS does not represent an exact measure of the average amount a subscriber spends with us each month, since our calculation of ARPS is impacted by revenues generated by non-subscribers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements addressing or reflecting our expectation of a transition back to revenue growth in the second half of 2019, our financial guidance for fiscal year 2019, the expected outcome of our investment and operational plans, including our focus on simplifying our business and delivering increased customer value, and our expectations of future growth and financial and operational performance in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, and statements identified by words such as “expects,” "anticipates," “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “continue,” “positions,” “confident,” and variations of such words or words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the possibility that our financial guidance or our actual financial results may differ from expectations; the possibility that we may not be able to execute our investment or operational plans or that these plans will not result in the anticipated benefits to our business; the possibility that we will continue to experience decreases in our subscriber base; an adverse impact on our business from litigation or regulatory proceedings; an adverse impact on our business from our substantial indebtedness and the cost of servicing our debt; the rate of growth of the Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) market for our solutions; our inability to increase sales to our existing subscribers, or retain our existing subscribers; data breaches; system or Internet failures; our inability to maintain or improve our competitive position or market share; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 21, 2019 and other reports we file with the SEC.
We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.
Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.
Investor Contact:
Angela White
Endurance International Group
(781) 852-3450
ir@endurance.com
Press Contact:
Kristen Andrews
Endurance International Group
(781) 418-6716
press@endurance.com
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
2018
|June 30, 2019
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|88,644
|$
|90,818
|Restricted cash
|1,932
|1,832
|Accounts receivable
|12,205
|12,989
|Prepaid domain name registry fees
|56,779
|57,326
|Prepaid commissions
|41,458
|41,704
|Prepaid and refundable taxes
|7,235
|6,517
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|27,855
|26,411
|Total current assets
|236,108
|237,597
|Property and equipment—net
|92,275
|88,700
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|—
|104,210
|Goodwill
|1,849,065
|1,848,949
|Other intangible assets—net
|352,516
|292,191
|Deferred financing costs—net
|2,656
|2,221
|Investments
|15,000
|15,000
|Prepaid domain name registry fees, net of current portion
|11,207
|11,281
|Prepaid commissions, net of current portion
|42,472
|45,160
|Other assets
|5,208
|2,778
|Total assets
|$
|2,606,507
|$
|2,648,087
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,449
|$
|14,933
|Accrued expenses
|79,279
|64,774
|Accrued taxes
|2,498
|2,418
|Accrued interest
|25,259
|24,483
|Deferred revenue
|371,758
|376,046
|Operating lease liabilities—short term
|—
|22,483
|Current portion of notes payable
|31,606
|31,606
|Current portion of financed equipment
|8,379
|4,583
|Deferred consideration—short term
|2,425
|1,408
|Other current liabilities
|3,147
|2,319
|Total current liabilities
|536,800
|545,053
|Long-term deferred revenue
|96,140
|99,249
|Operating lease liabilities—long term
|—
|90,989
|Notes payable—long term, net of original issue discounts of $21,349 and $19,151 and deferred financing costs of $31,992 and $28,919, respectively
|1,770,055
|1,725,326
|Deferred tax liability
|16,457
|18,785
|Deferred consideration—long term
|1,364
|—
|Other liabilities
|11,237
|6,460
|Total liabilities
|2,432,053
|2,485,862
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred Stock—par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common Stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 143,444,515 and 145,741,251 shares issued at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively; 143,444,178 and 145,741,251 outstanding at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively
|14
|14
|Additional paid-in capital
|961,235
|979,626
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,211
|)
|(4,115
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(783,584
|)
|(813,300
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|174,454
|162,225
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,606,507
|$
|2,648,087
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|287,770
|$
|278,204
|$
|579,126
|$
|558,887
|Cost of revenue
|130,746
|139,587
|264,652
|263,441
|Gross profit
|157,024
|138,617
|314,474
|295,446
|Operating expense:
|Sales and marketing
|66,546
|65,490
|133,902
|132,078
|Engineering and development
|21,959
|25,348
|41,876
|49,042
|General and administrative
|30,744
|31,124
|69,519
|62,517
|Total operating expense
|119,249
|121,962
|245,297
|243,637
|Income from operations
|37,775
|16,655
|69,177
|51,809
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|227
|314
|431
|605
|Interest expense
|(38,346
|)
|(37,037
|)
|(74,396
|)
|(74,251
|)
|Total other expense—net
|(38,119
|)
|(36,723
|)
|(73,965
|)
|(73,646
|)
|Loss before income taxes and equity earnings of unconsolidated entities
|(344
|)
|(20,068
|)
|(4,788
|)
|(21,837
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(946
|)
|6,160
|(2,889
|)
|7,879
|Income (loss) before equity earnings of unconsolidated entities
|602
|(26,228
|)
|(1,899
|)
|(29,716
|)
|Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net of tax
|(25
|)
|—
|2
|—
|Net income (loss)
|$
|627
|$
|(26,228
|)
|$
|(1,901
|)
|$
|(29,716
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(2,425
|)
|348
|(1,845
|)
|(53
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge, net of tax (expense) benefit of ($45) and ($370) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, and ($35) and $269 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively
|144
|110
|1,184
|(851
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,654
|)
|$
|(25,770
|)
|$
|(2,562
|)
|$
|(30,620
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|142,340,561
|145,308,823
|141,356,567
|144,414,929
|Diluted
|144,702,002
|145,308,823
|141,356,567
|144,414,929
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|627
|$
|(26,228
|)
|$
|(1,901
|)
|$
|(29,716
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|12,796
|10,899
|24,864
|22,105
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|25,978
|21,349
|51,713
|42,469
|Impairment of long lived assets
|—
|17,892
|—
|17,892
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,092
|1,776
|2,986
|3,509
|Amortization of net present value of deferred consideration
|123
|59
|251
|120
|Amortization of original issue discounts
|1,068
|1,111
|2,126
|2,198
|Stock-based compensation
|7,390
|9,354
|14,382
|18,370
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|(416
|)
|3,533
|(4,484
|)
|2,627
|Loss on sale of assets
|213
|110
|261
|136
|Loss from unconsolidated entities
|(25
|)
|—
|2
|—
|Financing costs expensed
|1,228
|—
|1,228
|—
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|331
|—
|331
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|1,292
|590
|3,740
|(793
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(5,857
|)
|4,620
|(8,668
|)
|2,328
|Prepaid and refundable taxes
|(1,461
|)
|1,316
|(1,102
|)
|725
|Leases right-of-use asset, net
|—
|80
|—
|653
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(12,020
|)
|16,377
|(11,670
|)
|(15,135
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,467
|)
|(3,158
|)
|8,193
|7,241
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|29,892
|59,680
|82,252
|74,729
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(8,127
|)
|(10,741
|)
|(13,381
|)
|(16,164
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8,127
|)
|(10,741
|)
|(13,381
|)
|(16,164
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of term loan and notes, net of original issue discounts
|1,580,305
|—
|1,580,305
|—
|Repayments of term loans
|(1,605,207
|)
|(25,000
|)
|(1,630,693
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Payment of financing costs
|(1,295
|)
|—
|(1,295
|)
|—
|Payment of deferred consideration
|(4,196
|)
|(2,500
|)
|(4,196
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Principal payments on financed equipment
|(1,679
|)
|(1,291
|)
|(3,909
|)
|(3,861
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|431
|17
|456
|22
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(31,641
|)
|(28,774
|)
|(59,332
|)
|(56,339
|)
|Net effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,405
|)
|470
|(1,488
|)
|(152
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(11,281
|)
|20,635
|8,051
|2,074
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Beginning of period
|88,450
|72,015
|69,118
|90,576
|End of period
|$
|77,169
|$
|92,650
|$
|77,169
|$
|92,650
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|30,370
|$
|24,094
|$
|72,461
|$
|68,353
|Income taxes paid (received)
|$
|1,519
|$
|(1,142
|)
|$
|2,122
|$
|724
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA (all data in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|627
|$
|(26,228
|)
|$
|(1,901
|)
|$
|(29,716
|)
|Interest expense, net(1)
|38,119
|36,723
|73,965
|73,646
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(946
|)
|6,160
|(2,889
|)
|7,879
|Depreciation
|12,796
|10,899
|24,864
|22,105
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|25,978
|21,349
|51,713
|42,469
|Stock-based compensation
|7,390
|9,354
|14,382
|18,370
|Restructuring expenses
|1,295
|183
|2,824
|2,198
|(Gain) loss from unconsolidated entities
|(25
|)
|—
|2
|—
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|17,892
|—
|17,892
|Shareholder litigation reserve
|(240
|)
|—
|8,260
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|84,994
|$
|76,332
|$
|171,220
|$
|154,843
(1) Interest expense includes impact of amortization of deferred financing costs, original issuance discounts and interest income.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Free Cash Flow
The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow (“FCF”) (all data in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Cash flows from operations
|$
|29,892
|$
|59,680
|$
|82,252
|$
|74,729
|Less:
|Capital expenditures and financed equipment(1)
|(9,806
|)
|(12,032
|)
|(17,290
|)
|(20,025
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|20,086
|$
|47,648
|$
|64,962
|$
|54,704
|(1)
|Capital expenditures during the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 includes $1.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of principal payments under a three year agreement for equipment financing. Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 includes $3.9 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of principal payments under a three year agreement for equipment financing. The remaining balance on the equipment financing is $4.6 million as of June 30, 2019.
Average Revenue Per Subscriber - Calculation and Segment Detail
We present our financial results in the following three segments.
- Web presence. The web presence segment consists primarily of our web hosting brands, including Bluehost and HostGator. This segment also includes related products such as domain names, website security, website design tools and services, and e-commerce products.
- Email marketing. The email marketing segment consists of Constant Contact email marketing tools and related products and the SinglePlatform digital storefront solution. This segment also generates revenue from sales of our Constant Contact-branded website builder tool.
- Domain. The domain segment consists of domain-focused brands such as Domain.com, ResellerClub and LogicBoxes as well as certain web hosting brands that are under common management with our domain-focused brands. This segment sells domain names and domain management services to resellers and end users, as well as premium domain names, and also generates advertising revenue from domain name parking. It also resells domain names and domain management services to our web presence segment.
The following table presents the calculation of ARPS, on a consolidated basis and by segment (all data in thousands, except ARPS data):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Consolidated revenue
|$
|287,770
|$
|278,204
|$
|579,126
|$
|558,887
|Consolidated total subscribers
|4,918
|4,769
|4,918
|4,769
|Consolidated average subscribers for the period
|4,965
|4,776
|4,985
|4,786
|Consolidated ARPS
|$
|19.32
|$
|19.42
|$
|19.36
|$
|19.46
|Web presence revenue
|$
|152,715
|$
|144,197
|$
|307,732
|$
|290,157
|Web presence subscribers
|3,737
|3,588
|3,737
|3,588
|Web presence average subscribers for the period
|3,774
|3,600
|3,793
|3,614
|Web presence ARPS
|$
|13.49
|$
|13.35
|$
|13.52
|$
|13.38
|Email marketing revenue
|$
|102,154
|$
|102,479
|$
|204,601
|$
|205,219
|Email marketing subscribers
|504
|492
|504
|492
|Email marketing average subscribers for the period
|511
|493
|512
|494
|Email marketing ARPS
|$
|66.60
|$
|69.28
|$
|66.64
|$
|69.21
|Domain revenue
|$
|32,901
|$
|31,528
|$
|66,793
|$
|63,511
|Domain subscribers
|677
|689
|677
|689
|Domain average subscribers for the period
|680
|683
|680
|678
|Domain ARPS
|$
|16.13
|$
|15.39
|$
|16.36
|$
|15.62
The following table presents revenue, gross profit, and a reconciliation by segment of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA (all data in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|Web presence
|Email
marketing
|Domain
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|152,715
|$
|102,154
|$
|32,901
|$
|287,770
|Gross profit
|$
|75,702
|$
|71,376
|$
|9,946
|$
|157,024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(6,876
|)
|$
|10,395
|$
|(2,892
|)
|$
|627
|Interest expense, net(1)
|18,385
|17,329
|2,405
|38,119
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(497
|)
|(333
|)
|(116
|)
|(946
|)
|Depreciation
|8,391
|3,406
|999
|12,796
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|11,863
|13,239
|876
|25,978
|Stock-based compensation
|5,424
|1,288
|678
|7,390
|Restructuring expenses
|788
|420
|87
|1,295
|(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities
|(25
|)
|—
|—
|(25
|)
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Shareholder litigation reserve
|(197
|)
|—
|(43
|)
|(240
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|37,256
|$
|45,744
|$
|1,994
|$
|84,994
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Web presence
|Email
marketing
|Domain
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|144,197
|$
|102,479
|$
|31,528
|$
|278,204
|Gross profit
|$
|73,217
|$
|73,589
|$
|(8,189
|)
|$
|138,617
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(10,262
|)
|$
|4,164
|$
|(20,130
|)
|$
|(26,228
|)
|Interest expense, net(1)
|17,093
|19,110
|520
|36,723
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|3,193
|2,269
|698
|6,160
|Depreciation
|7,767
|2,229
|903
|10,899
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|9,210
|11,408
|731
|21,349
|Stock-based compensation
|5,042
|3,222
|1,090
|9,354
|Restructuring expenses
|155
|23
|5
|183
|(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|17,892
|17,892
|Shareholder litigation reserve
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|32,198
|$
|42,425
|$
|1,709
|$
|76,332
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|Web presence
|Email
marketing
|Domain
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|307,732
|$
|204,601
|$
|66,793
|$
|579,126
|Gross profit
|$
|150,075
|$
|143,553
|$
|20,846
|$
|314,474
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(12,984
|)
|$
|15,754
|$
|(4,671
|)
|$
|(1,901
|)
|Interest expense, net(1)
|35,371
|33,738
|4,856
|73,965
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(5,176
|)
|3,830
|(1,543
|)
|(2,889
|)
|Depreciation
|16,368
|6,552
|1,944
|24,864
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|23,871
|26,332
|1,510
|51,713
|Stock-based compensation
|10,497
|2,696
|1,189
|14,382
|Restructuring expenses
|1,600
|582
|642
|2,824
|(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities
|2
|—
|—
|2
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Shareholder litigation reserve
|5,548
|1,500
|1,212
|8,260
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|75,097
|$
|90,984
|$
|5,139
|$
|171,220
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Web presence
|Email
marketing
|Domain
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|290,157
|$
|205,219
|$
|63,511
|$
|558,887
|Gross profit
|$
|145,458
|$
|147,636
|$
|2,352
|$
|295,446
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(16,804
|)
|$
|10,102
|$
|(23,014
|)
|$
|(29,716
|)
|Interest expense, net(1)
|34,188
|36,504
|2,954
|73,646
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|4,088
|2,897
|894
|7,879
|Depreciation
|15,716
|4,553
|1,836
|22,105
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|18,289
|22,691
|1,489
|42,469
|Stock-based compensation
|9,935
|6,305
|2,130
|18,370
|Restructuring expenses
|789
|1,377
|32
|2,198
|(Gain) loss of unconsolidated entities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|17,892
|17,892
|Shareholder litigation reserve
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|66,201
|$
|84,429
|$
|4,213
|$
|154,843
(1) Interest expense includes impact of amortization of deferred financing costs, original issuance discounts and interest income.
The following table represents the impact of the income statement revision to the second quarter of 2018 due to the revised deferred income tax provision (in thousands, except per share data):
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|Originally
Filed
|Adjustment
|Revised
|Originally
Filed
|Adjustment
|Revised
|Loss before income taxes and equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|$
|(344
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(344
|)
|$
|(4,788
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(4,788
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,650
|(2,596
|)
|(946
|)
|4,267
|(7,156
|)
|(2,889
|)
|(Loss) income before equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|(1,994
|)
|2,596
|602
|(9,055
|)
|7,156
|(1,899
|)
|Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|(25
|)
|—
|(25
|)
|2
|—
|2
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,969
|)
|$
|2,596
|$
|627
|$
|(9,057
|)
|$
|7,156
|$
|(1,901
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation
|(2,425
|)
|—
|(2,425
|)
|(1,845
|)
|—
|(1,845
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on cash flow hedge, net of tax
|144
|—
|144
|1,184
|—
|1,184
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(4,250
|)
|$
|2,596
|$
|(1,654
|)
|$
|(9,718
|)
|$
|7,156
|$
|(2,562
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|—
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|—
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|142,340,561
|—
|142,340,561
|141,356,567
|—
|141,356,567
|Diluted
|142,340,561
|2,361,441
|144,702,002
|141,356,567
|—
|141,356,567
The following table represents the impact of the revised deferred income tax provision on the impacted balance sheet accounts as of the date shown (in thousands):
|June 30, 2018
|Originally
Filed
|Adjustment
|Revised
|Deferred tax liability
|$
|29,897
|$
|(7,156
|)
|$
|22,741
|Total liabilities
|2,490,106
|(7,156
|)
|2,482,950
|Accumulated deficit
|(797,175
|)
|7,156
|(790,019
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|147,759
|7,156
|154,915
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|2,637,865
|—
|2,637,865
The following table represents the impact of the revised deferred income tax provision on the impacted lines of the statement of cash flows for the periods shown (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|Originally
Filed
|Adjustment
|Revised
|Originally
Filed
|Adjustment
|Revised
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,969
|)
|$
|2,596
|$
|627
|$
|(9,057
|)
|$
|7,156
|$
|(1,901
|)
|Deferred tax expense
|2,180
|(2,596
|)
|(416
|)
|2,672
|(7,156
|)
|(4,484
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|29,892
|—
|29,892
|82,252
|—
|82,252
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance (as of August 1, 2019) - Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reflects the reconciliation of fiscal year 2019 estimated net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP to fiscal year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA. All figures shown are approximate.
|($ in millions)
|Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2019
|Estimated net loss
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|(32
|)
|Estimated interest expense (net)
|146
|148
|Estimated income tax expense (benefit)
|6
|8
|Estimated depreciation
|44
|48
|Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets
|85
|87
|Estimated stock-based compensation
|36
|38
|Estimated restructuring expenses
|4
|5
|Estimated transaction expenses and charges
|—
|—
|Estimated (gain) loss of unconsolidated entities
|—
|—
|Estimated impairment of other long-lived assets
|18
|18
|Adjusted EBITDA guidance
|$
|300
|$
|320
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance (as of August 1, 2019) - Free Cash Flow
The following table reflects the reconciliation of fiscal year 2019 estimated cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to fiscal year 2019 guidance for free cash flow. All figures shown are approximate.
|($ in millions)
|Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2019
|Estimated cash flow from operations
|$
|160
|$
|175
|Estimated capital expenditures and financed equipment obligations
|(50
|)
|(55
|)
|Free cash flow guidance
|$
|110
|$
|120
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.