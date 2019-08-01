RESICAP Selects KMS Technology to Scale Software Platform

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESICAP , the leading vertically integrated technology solution for single-family residential assets in the United States, has hired KMS Technology , a software development and testing company, to help update and scale its software platform, HoneyBadger. KMS will support the RESICAP team as they continue to develop their HoneyBadger platform to manage tenant applications and screenings, leasings, renewals, maintenance, rent payments, tax payments, HOA fees and utility activations.



A half-billion dollar company based in Atlanta, RESICAP has renovated 17,000+ properties, leased and managed 13,000+ homes, sold 5,000+ assets and acquired and/or sourced 12,000+ properties since 2010. HoneyBadger was developed by RESICAP to manage this work, but as its business has grown, RESICAP has dedicated significant internal resources on development. KMS Technology will work with RESICAP to update the HoneyBadger technology stack, increase go-to-market speed for new HoneyBadger features and functionality, and minimize development costs.

“Our mission is simple,” says Ken Taylor, CTO at RESICAP. “We want to add value to single-family assets and communities with strategic valuation, acquisition, construction and property management services. Technology is key to our success, and working with KMS, a highly regarded company, gives us access to resources steeped in the latest technologies and software development methods. Their support will be crucial as we scale our platform.”

“As a software development company that not only builds software but incubates our own software companies, we’re excited about working with RESICAP to support their tremendous growth,” says Josh Lieberman, Co-Founder and President of KMS Technology. “We take great pride in the quality of our work and customer relationships, and we look forward to serving as an extension of the RESICAP IT team.”



