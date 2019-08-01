Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Appeals to Agri-food businesses: “Make this the week to prepare for a ‘No Deal’ Brexit”

The UK says it will “leave the EU in 90 days” - make sure that you are ready

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, has today appealed to agri-food businesses, traders and hauliers of agricultural commodities to act immediately to ensure that they have taken the necessary steps to prepare for a “No Deal” Brexit.

The Minister said: “Ireland does not want a no-Deal Brexit. The Government and the EU believe that that the best way forward is for the UK to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement, including the backstop provision. Ireland, the EU and the UK have stated that they don’t want a hard border on the island of Ireland.”

Earlier this week, the Minister visited Dublin port to inspect the purpose built infrastructural projects which will allow officials in his Department and other Government Departments and Agencies, conduct the necessary regulatory controls post Brexit. The Minister stated “I want to acknowledge the work by all parties involved in the significant upgrade and expansion of these facilities which will now be used for existing third country trade, ensuring that these facilities are operating optimally in the event of a no-deal Brexit”.

As part of the whole of Government preparations for a “No Deal” Brexit on 31 October 2019, the Revenue Commissioners have intensified their engagement with businesses who trade with the UK and are issuing letters to traders on a phased basis outlining the most critical Brexit preparation steps including the necessity to register for an EORI (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) number and the need to register with my Department if they move animals, plants or animal and plant products to or from the UK.

The Minister stated “If you are a business that move animals, plants or animal and plant to or from the UK and has received one of these letters please engage with my Department so that we can help ensure you are familiar with the requirements for importing or exporting such commodities from/to the UK.”

Today I am calling on businesses in the Agri-Food and related sectors to make sure that they know exactly what they will need to do in a “No Deal” scenario and make the necessary preparations now.

“Make sure you are registered with Revenue and my Department[1] , make sure you know what documents and certificates you have to submit, to whom you have to submit them and what are the time limits for submission. Decide who is going to be responsible for the submission of documents and certificates – you or a customs agent.”

All goods traders who use wood pallets or wood packaging for the movement of goods to or from the UK should ensure that their wood packaging meets the ISPM 15 standard and is clearly stamped as meeting that standard.

The Minister continued “As part of our efforts to keep people informed and to help businesses to take all the steps needed to prepare for Brexit, my Department will have a presence at some Agricultural shows including the Tullamore National Livestock Show, the Virginia Agricultural Show as well as at the National Ploughing Championship. We will also be holding a number of Agriculture focussed events in September where we will engage directly with individuals/businesses in the sector. These will also be held around the country, and details will be available on my Department’s website in the coming weeks.”

“There is no hiding from the fact that a “No Deal” Brexit will be a challenge and will impact on trade. Hoping that it won’t happen is not a sound strategy and will not make it go away. It is far better to prepare now and to do everything that you can to make sure that you’re ready. Check your supply chain. Review your regulatory obligations. Engage with your suppliers and clients.”

Supports

A series of practical steps have been introduced by the Department to assist the sector in preparing to address the challenges posed by Brexit. Information on supports is available on my Departments website.

“If people or businesses are unsure as to what they should do and what changes Brexit may make to the way that they do business, they should look at www.agriculture.gov.ie/brexit and or www.gov.ie/brexit and if they require further information or detail they should contact my Department on Brexitcall@agriculture.gov.ie or 076 106 4443”

Notes for Editors:

The UK Government have stated that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October 2019.

The United Kingdom (Great Britain & Northern Ireland) remained Ireland’s largest trading partner in 2018 with 40% of total agri-food sector goods destined for UK markets.

It’s vitally important that businesses make their preparations now so that they can be as prepared as possible in the run up to and in the period immediately after Brexit.

They are no charges for registering with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine or with Revenue. Registration will ensure that businesses can trade with the UK post Brexit. Registration will also ensure that the Department can communicate directly with businesses in a focused manner.

Detailed information is available on www.agriculture.gov.ie/brexit

(1) If you move food of plant origin in or out of the UK you should contact the Environmental Health Service of the HSE – www.hse.ie

Date Released: 01 August 2019