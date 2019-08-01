Leading North American IT Service Management Company Deploys 3CLogic to Enhance Field Services Support

/EIN News/ -- US-based managed services firm powering the largest brick and mortar retail stores, leverages leading cloud contact center platform’s integration with ServiceNow® ITBM.



ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today 3CLogic announced the deployment of its Total Cloud Contact Center solution for a leading managed IT and technology services firm serving 8 of the top 10 US brick and mortar retailers. The deployment includes deep integration with ServiceNow’s IT Business Management (ITBM) platform to drive contact center efficiency and provide customers with fast, efficient, and effective service.

As the primary communications hub for all of its 24x7 field operations, the firm’s contact center needed a modern and flexible alternative to its on-premise IP Phone system. The company’s challenges included the need to reduce queue wait times, enhance the visibility of its agent’s activities, improve the access and accuracy of reporting of inbound and outbound activities with ServiceNow, enable remote agent capabilities, and simplify the management of work assignments for technicians across multiple groups.

The 3CLogic Total Cloud contact center offering met the company’s necessary requirements including:

Ease of integration with ServiceNow ITBM module.

In-house workflow and omnichannel management and change control through configuration over code.

Accurate ServiceNow-based and skills-based routing.

Complete visibility into key business activity drivers with consolidated ServiceNow reports and real-time dashboards.

Enhanced automation across its business processes, including surveys and project time-in and time-out features.

“After extensive research, we selected 3CLogic due to its native ServiceNow integration, ease of use and implementation, and advanced call management functionality that we are confident will improve both employee and client experiences,” explains the company’s Chief Transformation Officer. “The platform also directly supports and aligns with our digital and business transformation strategy.”

With many large and small competitors, and serving some of the nation’s largest retailers, the organization has always relied heavily on technology to maintain a competitive edge.

“With 3CLogic, we have been able to optimize customer survey responses, improve the management of our field technicians as they complete projects in real-time, and streamline the ease with which we can change our dynamic call routing while leveraging the data hosted in ServiceNow. Simply put, we are now able to do much more without seeing an incremental increase in cost.”

Since deploying the 3CLogic solution, the organization has experienced a significant increase in their Net Promoter Score, while reducing costs and leveraging their investment in the ServiceNow platform more effectively.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

