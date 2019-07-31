TWOU INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of 2U Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of 2U Inc. ("2U" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWOU) resulting from allegations that 2U may have issued misleading information to the investing public.



If you purchased 2U Inc. securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit 2U Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter 2019. 2U's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher "Chip" Paucek noted that 2U was working toward a "defined path to profitability by tempering short-term growth projections and leveraging our scale to drive greater operational efficiencies across the business."

Following this report, analysts downgraded 2U and some noted that the company's model was "breaking."

On this news, 2U's common stock fell $23.70 per share or 64.93% to close at $12.80 per share.

If you purchased TWOU securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/2uinc-twou-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-162/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

http://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.