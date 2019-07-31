TV Personality and Millennial Money Expert Nicole Lapin Launches THE BOSS SCHOOL Online Course and Podcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times best-selling author and America’s go-to money expert Nicole Lapin announces the launch of THE BOSS SCHOOL, an online business course that expands on the lessons in her wildly popular book Boss Bitch, A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career .



THE BOSS SCHOOL is made up of comprehensive but jargon-free video lessons, taught by Lapin, that show students practical ways to get ahead in business. The course is broken down into easily-digested steps featuring actionable advice like overcoming imposter’s syndrome, taking leaps at work and following your entrepreneurial dreams. The course also offers supplementary tools, prescriptive quizzes, and an interactive, moderated online discussion board to help empower students along the way.

“It’s a shame we don’t learn more about money and business in school,” explains Lapin. “But it’s no excuse for not being on top of your game. I wanted to rethink not only what we learn and how we learn it.”

THE BOSS SCHOOL is organized into three digestible modules with hours of exclusive video content and workbooks. To drill down on specific business topics, Lapin brings in top founders and CEOs as guest “professors” including, Alli Webb, founder of Drybar; Rosie O’Neill, founder of Sugarfina; Lavinia Errico, founder of Equinox; Christopher Gavigan, co-founder of The Honest Company; Tracey DiNunzio, founder of Tradesy.

“I created THE BOSS SCHOOL for the ambitious woman who wants to go above and beyond what she has read in my books,” adds Lapin. “She is ready to step up her game but needs help making that happen. This course and community will do that for her.”

In December, Lapin launched THE MONEY SCHOOL, offering personal finance lessons beyond those from her first book Rich Bitch, A Simple 12-Step Plan to Getting Your Financial Life Together… Finally . In 2015, she started the national conversation about women taking control of their money with the launch of instant New York Times bestseller Rich Bitch . Two years later she followed with Boss Bitch , a sassy and actionable guide that encouraged those same women to find their most confident, savvy and ambitious self and be the boss of their lives and careers.

Lapin got her start in finance at age eighteen on the floor of the stock exchange as a reporter for First Business Network. She is known as being youngest anchor ever on CNN. She held the same title at CNBC where she anchored the early morning show “Worldwide Exchange” and covering business topics for MSNBC and TODAY. Lapin has served as a business anchor for Bloomberg TV and a special money correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. She won the “Money Expert of the Year” competition for the second year in a row and is the first-ever female winner. Lapin is currently the host of the business reality competition show Hatched on CBS. Her third book Becoming Super Woman , which teaches women how to go from burnout to balance, is out September 17th, 2019.

Membership to THE BOSS SCHOOL starts at $499. For more information or to sign up, please visit www.thebossschool.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/476b8ac7-b9f1-4eed-a533-7df80253e0aa

Nicole Lapin Boss School



