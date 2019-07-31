NNSA’s stockpile stewardship and nuclear nonproliferation annual reports delivered to Congress

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has released the Fiscal Year 2020 Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan (SSMP) and the Prevent, Counter, and Respond—NNSA’s Plan to Reduce Global Nuclear Threats (NPCR) FY 2020-2024.

These annual Congressional reports support the President’s budget request by outlining NNSA’s strategic direction for maintaining the U.S. nuclear stockpile, preventing the spread of nuclear weapons around the world, and responding to nuclear and radiological threats, accidents, or incidents. The reports also address infrastructure modernization and management of strategic materials.

“NNSA plays a unique and indispensable role in our national security by maintaining the nuclear deterrent while reducing global nuclear and radiological dangers,” said Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator. “These complementary reports reflect our team-oriented, integrated approach to address the challenges of an ever-evolving global security environment.”

The FY20 SSMP outlines NNSA’s strategy for maintaining the range of capabilities needed to ensure a safe, secure, and effective U.S. nuclear deterrent in partnership with the Department of Defense. This year’s SSMP is a full report, detailing the world-class science, technology, and engineering expertise and workforce as well as the responsive and resilient nuclear infrastructure necessary for this vital national security mission. The report lays the foundation for meeting the objectives stated in the National Security Strategy and the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. It also includes detailed information on the five warhead modernizations currently underway.

The FY20 NPCR provides an updated overview of NNSA’s “prevent-counter-respond” framework for the enduring and dynamic mission of managing global nuclear threats. Specific objectives include: preventing adversaries from acquiring nuclear and radioactive materials that can be used for malicious purposes; countering efforts to acquire, develop, disseminate, deliver, or use the materials, expertise, or components of a nuclear or radiological device; and responding to the full spectrum of nuclear and radiological emergencies at home or abroad. The NPCR lays out an in-depth strategy to address challenges to the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, including: concerns about the nuclear ambitions of North Korea and Iran; ongoing concerns with respect to nuclear or radiological terrorism; and the emergence of new and potentially proliferation-relevant technologies.

The FY20 SSMP can be found online here and the FY20 NPCR is available here.