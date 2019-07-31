Bass Public Affairs Announces the 6th Annual GROWTHCommunicators Conference

National Communications Conference Teaches Conservatives to Attack Policy Not People

/EIN News/ --

Washington, DC, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bass Public Affairs announced that registration is open for GROWTHComms, the national conference for conservative communicators. In its sixth year, GROWTHComms brings together the nation’s leading conservative communicators to empower everyday citizens to impact media.





The conference will be held on October 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. The conference fee is $25 and includes the GROWTHComms Social Media 101 Manual. Registration may be accessed by visiting the website http://www.growthcomms.com. The 2019 GROWTHComms theme is #SpeakNow.





Dr. Ben Carson, Armstrong Williams, Lynne Patton, Benny Johnson and Shermichael Singleton are among the conservative communication heavyweights who have spoken at GROWTHComms.





“We founded GROWTHComms because we firmly believe all voices should have a place in the public square,” said Dee Dee Bass Wilbon, partner at Bass Public Affairs. “We want to make sure that conservatives are engaging the media with common sense and effective messages. Our communication marching orders are always to attack policy, not people. That is the founding principle of what we teach at GROWTHComms.”





Each year, GROWTHComms teaches conservatives about the danger of being silent and the importance of being bold and fair in messaging. Whether the abolitionist movement, the women’s suffrage movement, or the Civil Rights movement, America has seen the importance of empowering all voices to share in creating a vibrant democracy.





“We are learning through the work of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission that there was a time when women were not allowed to speak in public,” said Dorothy Humphrey. “Today, we see women using their voice to speak boldly and bravely. The same is true of African Americans and once marginalized communities.”





GROWTHComms does not imply that conservative voices are being silenced in the same egregious manner that women and blacks were silenced. The conference does, however, believe the intolerance against conservative views that is increasingly being reported on college campuses and throughout social media should give all Americans pause.





GROWTHComms is a communications conference founded by sisters Dee Dee Bass Wilbon and Deana Bass Williams. To learn more about GROWTHComms and register, visit http://www.growthcomms.com.







###





Attachments

Deana Bass Williams Bass Public Affairs 703.888.9421 media@basspublicaffairs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.